Israeli Attacks Kill Three Palestinians Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed two Palestinians and wounded several others on Saturday, while a third Palestinian succumbed to injuries suffered in an earlier attack, according to medical sources.
The latest casualties come as Israeli forces continue to breach the ceasefire agreement that has been in place in Gaza since October 2025.
In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack struck a tent accommodating displaced families west of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and leaving several others injured, according to a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex.
In a separate incident in central Gaza, Diaa Abu al-Rous was killed when Israeli forces launched a strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed.
The same source reported that four additional Palestinians sustained injuries after an Israeli attack targeted a gathering of civilians near the Abu Namous roundabout, east of the Maghazi refugee camp.
According to eyewitness accounts, the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone near the offices of a power company located north of the camp.
Meanwhile, Arafat al-Arair died from critical injuries he had suffered days earlier when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. His death was confirmed by a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
The latest casualties come as Israeli forces continue to breach the ceasefire agreement that has been in place in Gaza since October 2025.
In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli attack struck a tent accommodating displaced families west of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and leaving several others injured, according to a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex.
In a separate incident in central Gaza, Diaa Abu al-Rous was killed when Israeli forces launched a strike north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed.
The same source reported that four additional Palestinians sustained injuries after an Israeli attack targeted a gathering of civilians near the Abu Namous roundabout, east of the Maghazi refugee camp.
According to eyewitness accounts, the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone near the offices of a power company located north of the camp.
Meanwhile, Arafat al-Arair died from critical injuries he had suffered days earlier when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. His death was confirmed by a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment