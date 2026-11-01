Polish President Calls Urgent Political Talks After Constitutional Crisis
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki has summoned representatives of parliamentary parties for emergency consultations, accusing authorities of violating the country's constitutional framework following a late-night confrontation at the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw.
"Tonight, there was a violation of the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland and a forcible takeover of a constitutional state body," Nawrocki said.
His remarks came after he spent several hours inside the controversial judicial institution. The president had also interrupted his official trip to Senegal, returning to Warsaw late Friday as tensions surrounding the tribunal's leadership intensified.
Nawrocki cautioned that the dispute could undermine Poland's domestic security, prompting him to call for immediate discussions with political representatives.
"In connection with the threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland, I am convening urgent consultations today with representatives of parliamentary forces in order to stabilize the political situation and restore constitutional order," he said.
Following his arrival in the capital, Nawrocki held a meeting with Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski before heading to the Constitutional Tribunal at approximately 1 a.m.
During his presence at the building, the president faced Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and several other judges whose appointments are disputed by Nawrocki and the tribunal's former leadership.
"We are judges of the Constitutional Tribunal," Korwin-Piotrowska told him.
"Tonight, there was a violation of the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland and a forcible takeover of a constitutional state body," Nawrocki said.
His remarks came after he spent several hours inside the controversial judicial institution. The president had also interrupted his official trip to Senegal, returning to Warsaw late Friday as tensions surrounding the tribunal's leadership intensified.
Nawrocki cautioned that the dispute could undermine Poland's domestic security, prompting him to call for immediate discussions with political representatives.
"In connection with the threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland, I am convening urgent consultations today with representatives of parliamentary forces in order to stabilize the political situation and restore constitutional order," he said.
Following his arrival in the capital, Nawrocki held a meeting with Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski before heading to the Constitutional Tribunal at approximately 1 a.m.
During his presence at the building, the president faced Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and several other judges whose appointments are disputed by Nawrocki and the tribunal's former leadership.
"We are judges of the Constitutional Tribunal," Korwin-Piotrowska told him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment