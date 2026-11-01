Khan Says Cities Play Central Role in Fighting Climate Change
(MENAFN) Urban centers are among the main contributors to global warming but also hold significant potential to address the crisis, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said ahead of his upcoming trip to Türkiye for the COP31 climate conference.
"Just like we were responsible for it, I think we can solve it," Khan said, highlighting the important role cities must play in tackling environmental challenges.
Khan is scheduled to participate in the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in Antalya next month. He emphasized that municipalities must take the initiative in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
"It's been the cities that are responsible for the climate change, for the catastrophe we're facing. Cities across the globe emit 70% of carbon emissions, and I think we've got a responsibility to respond to that," he said.
As co-chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, Khan pointed to the organization's international network, which includes 97 major cities worldwide and represents a combined population exceeding 900 million.
"We have more than 900 million people in our cities, and we are leading the way in tackling climate emergencies. Many of us, two-thirds of us, have already peaked carbon emissions. We're reducing them all the time," he said.
He also highlighted efforts by cities to tackle air pollution while expanding employment opportunities in environmentally friendly industries, including solar and wind power as well as electric vehicle production.
"Just like we were responsible for it, I think we can solve it," Khan said, highlighting the important role cities must play in tackling environmental challenges.
Khan is scheduled to participate in the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in Antalya next month. He emphasized that municipalities must take the initiative in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
"It's been the cities that are responsible for the climate change, for the catastrophe we're facing. Cities across the globe emit 70% of carbon emissions, and I think we've got a responsibility to respond to that," he said.
As co-chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, Khan pointed to the organization's international network, which includes 97 major cities worldwide and represents a combined population exceeding 900 million.
"We have more than 900 million people in our cities, and we are leading the way in tackling climate emergencies. Many of us, two-thirds of us, have already peaked carbon emissions. We're reducing them all the time," he said.
He also highlighted efforts by cities to tackle air pollution while expanding employment opportunities in environmentally friendly industries, including solar and wind power as well as electric vehicle production.
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