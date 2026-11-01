Saudi Forces Intercept Hostile Drone Over Riyadh Region
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's military coalition operating in Yemen announced Saturday that its forces had successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone described as "hostile" while it was flying over the Riyadh region. No injuries or fatalities were reported following the incident.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki explained that fragments from the destroyed aircraft landed on the ground, although the falling debris did not result in any casualties.
"The relevant authorities are continuing to inspect the site," al-Maliki said in a statement published on X.
The latest interception follows two similar incidents reported on Friday, when Saudi air defenses brought down additional drones over the country's Eastern Province and southern areas, according to reports.
These developments occur against the backdrop of mounting tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with Saudi airports and energy infrastructure among the targets of reported attacks.
Riyadh has headed a military alliance supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
Meanwhile, the Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa, Yemen's capital, along with several other parts of the country since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki explained that fragments from the destroyed aircraft landed on the ground, although the falling debris did not result in any casualties.
"The relevant authorities are continuing to inspect the site," al-Maliki said in a statement published on X.
The latest interception follows two similar incidents reported on Friday, when Saudi air defenses brought down additional drones over the country's Eastern Province and southern areas, according to reports.
These developments occur against the backdrop of mounting tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, with Saudi airports and energy infrastructure among the targets of reported attacks.
Riyadh has headed a military alliance supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
Meanwhile, the Houthis have maintained control over Sanaa, Yemen's capital, along with several other parts of the country since 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment