CM Vijay Urges Protection Of Tamil Language, Heritage In Tamil Nadu Day Message

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Sunday called upon people to safeguard the Tamil language, preserve the state's cultural heritage and uphold its pride, as he extended greetings on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day.

In his message, the Chief Minister paid tribute to those who fought to protect their mother tongue and bring the Tamil-speaking regions within Tamil Nadu.

Their sacrifices, he said, would remain an enduring source of inspiration for the Tamil people's sense of belonging and unity.

CM Vijay described the anniversary of the state's formation through the linguistic reorganisation of states as an occasion to celebrate Tamil Nadu's distinctive identity and historical legacy.

He conveyed his wishes to everyone, marking the day and highlighting the importance of carrying that legacy forward.

The Chief Minister's message placed the protection of Tamil at the heart of the commemoration, linking the language with the history, culture and collective identity of its people. He urged citizens to continue honouring Tamil Thai, or Mother Tamil, while safeguarding the traditions associated with the language.

Remembering the martyrs who participated in struggles for linguistic protection and territorial integration, CM Vijay said their history would continue to guide the Tamil people. He underscored their contribution to strengthening a shared sense of identity and bringing Tamil-speaking communities together.

The tribute connected the observance of Tamil Nadu Day with the struggles that shaped the state. CM Vijay's statement recalled both the efforts to defend the mother tongue and the demand to unite areas inhabited by Tamils with Tamil Nadu.

Alongside remembrance, the Chief Minister appealed for continued commitment to preserving Tamil art, culture and heritage. His message emphasised that celebrating the state's history also involved sustaining the cultural traditions that form an essential part of its identity.

On the historic occasion, he called for people to work together to uphold Tamil Nadu's honour and celebrate its achievements and distinctive qualities.

The appeal brought together the themes of linguistic pride, cultural preservation and unity that ran through his greetings.

Tamil Nadu Day is observed on November 1 to commemorate the state's formation following linguistic reorganisation. In his greetings, CM Vijay presented the occasion as both a celebration of that historical milestone and an opportunity to renew the commitment to the Tamil language and heritage, while remembering those whose struggles helped shape the State and its identity.