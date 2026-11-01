RJD MP Manoj Jha Slams BJP Over Independent Mlcs Joining The Party

RJD Criticises BJP Over MLC Induction

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over two Independent Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Rahul Kumar and Banshidhar Brajwasi, joining the party a day after winning the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Reacting to the development, Jha said that voters from different castes and communities had sent a clear message through the election results, claiming that the BJP managed to win only two seats despite its efforts. He alleged that the BJP was in a hurry to finish off its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Janata Dal (United).

RJD Moves to Challenge MLC Membership

Jha further said that the RJD would approach the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council and the Election Commission, seeking the disqualification of the two MLCs. He claimed that rules provide for the disqualification of an Independent member if they join a political party.

Election Results and Political Tensions

The results for all eight Bihar Legislative Council seats were declared on October 29. The elections covered four teachers' and four graduates' constituencies, with the RJD and BJP winning two seats each, while the Janata Dal (United), Jan Suraaj Party and Independent candidates secured the remaining four seats. The RJD's Dr Sanjeev Kumar won the Patna Teachers' constituency, defeating five-term BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav. RJD candidate Anil Jha won the Darbhanga Graduates' constituency.

Opposition Protests and Timing Questions

Referring to the INDIA bloc's mega rally in New Delhi, Jha questioned the timing of the two Independent MLCs joining the BJP, which took place a day before the Opposition's demonstration. The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The march will begin at 11 am with INDIA bloc MPs assembling at the Constitution Club, before proceeding at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

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