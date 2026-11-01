BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Rally Call

BJP MP Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Rally Appeal

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his appeal to participants of the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Delhi" rally to shop from Delhi's markets, saying the city's traders needed consumers and shoppers, not political crowds. Speaking to ANI on Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Khandelwal said the Congress leader had made a mockery of Delhi's trading community.

"By making such statements, Rahul Gandhi has made a mockery of Delhi's traders. Delhi's markets need consumers and shoppers, not political crowds, and directly speaking, Rahul Gandhi's remarks are nothing short of a cruel joke on the trading community of Delhi," he said. He questioned the appeal to combine political mobilisation with shopping, saying consumers visit markets to purchase goods rather than participate in political gatherings.

Criticism of Political Protests

"First, people engage in political activism, and then they appeal for people to buy goods-showing a fundamental misunderstanding of consumer behaviour, as shoppers visit markets to purchase items rather than for political gatherings. Ultimately, through these political gimmicks, Rahul Gandhi is failing to win public trust, and the country needs him to step down onto the ground and play a constructive opposition role if he wants people to truly listen," he said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi had extended Diwali greetings to traders and said the INDIA bloc rally would not cause financial losses to them. He said, "Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumours. But let's do both."

Controversy Over Timing

As the BJP organised a counter-march in West Delhi to remember the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Khandelwal also criticised Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. "Regarding today's protests starting in Hari Nagar, today marks a dark day reminiscent of the large-scale 1984 Sikh massacre under Congress leadership, and it is ironic that Congress is holding a rally today that mirrors an effort to undermine the Sikh community," he said.

"What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said is entirely correct, because the true role of an opposition party is constructive dissent-guiding the government and addressing flaws rather than manufacturing baseless controversies out of frustration from continuous electoral defeats," Khandelwal said.

Concerns Over Parliamentary Conduct

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also accused the Opposition of misleading the public over the deletion of names from electoral rolls, saying eligible Indian citizens could register themselves as voters. "If someone is an Indian citizen, belongs to a certain caste or community, and is eligible to vote, they can get registered to vote. Now, if their name is struck off in two places-maybe because they died or moved somewhere else-and people are rallying over it, they're just misleading the country," he said.

Pal also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's protests, "Rahul Gandhi's actions, the situation, and his behaviour are completely undermining parliamentary democracy, and it's ridiculous to the Constitution. Local bodies are being violated. I condemn this, and the whole country is watching. The way you guys are constantly protesting, holding demonstrations, and organising rallies in Delhi every single day-traders and business owners are appealing that Diwali and Dhanteras only come once a year, and yet you're still rallying," he said.

Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend the rally. In view of the INDIA bloc rally, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm, advising commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. (ANI)

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