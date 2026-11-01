'When There's A Will, There's A Way': Hamilton Goes Ecstatic After Taking First Ferrari Pole

MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Nov 1 (IANS) Lewis Hamilton was ecstatic after taking his first pole position for Ferrari at the Mexico Grand Prix here. The seven-time world champion ended his long wait for a pole as he last topped the qualifying timesheets way back at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 41, edged past his former teammate and Mercedes driver George Russell, with his now-Ferrari mate Charles Leclerc third in the qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Speaking after his 105th career pole, the Brit was lost for words to describe his feeling. "Wow! That felt great," he said straight after the session. "That feels good. So happy. Oh man, I'm lost for words. It's been a really, really tough, challenging weekend.

"Obviously, FP1, we had a rake running, and we obviously then had the engine issue we had yesterday, which meant that we were just on the back foot. I didn't get to do a long run. But we've really done a good job with the set-up over the weekend.

"We've really worked; we've learned a lot from the last race. But it's so close between us all, you know. And, for example, Q2, I didn't get my lap at the beginning. I think the others had a new tyre for the start," he added.

Hamilton got to pole in Mexico in 2016, and this is now the 22nd circuit where he has more than one pole position. Moreover, the 41-year-old is the oldest polesitter in the sport since Mario Andretti at the 1982 Italian Grand Prix.

Speaking on the record, Hamilton said, "When there's a will, there's a way, you know? And I think it's all in the mind, honestly. I think for all of us, you know, for sure you might feel aches and pains. I, luckily, don't.

"I mean, I ice bath a lot. I do all those different things that you can do to try and keep yourself young and fit. But I love what I do. And that love is not gone, you know. I wake up every day thinking about it.

"I dream about it. And I've got this amazing support around the world that keeps me going. And so I hope they're happy with that today, and I hope that I can deliver for them tomorrow," he added.