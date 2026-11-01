Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 1

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 1. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 31. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,875,407 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,099,737 rials. On October 31, the euro was priced at 2,089,186 rials.

Currency Rial on November 1 Rial on October 31 1 US dollar USD 1,875,407 1,871,664 1 British pound GBP 2,511,506 2,507,465 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,276,027 2,273,842 1 Swedish króna SEK 190,853 190,354 1 Norwegian krone NOK 203,650 203,323 1 Danish krone DKK 280,204 279,542 1 Indian rupee INR 19,759 19,713 1 UAE Dirham AED 510,662 509,643 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,036,413 6,014,899 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 677,595 673,176 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,190,273 1,188,497 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 239,082 238,581 1 Omani rial OMR 4,880,458 4,866,396 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,342,369 1,340,877 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,056,727 1,054,576 1 South African rand ZAR 112,646 112,023 1 Turkish lira TRY 37,573 37,472 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,280 23,234 1 Qatari riyal QAR 515,222 514,193 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 123,995 123,434 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,370 15,339 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,318,343 1,316,850 1 Saudi riyal SAR 500,109 499,110 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,987,785 4,977,830 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,467,217 1,464,763 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,509,832 1,508,159 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,394 56,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 893 891 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,234,352 1,231,480 1 Libyan dinar LYD 292,030 291,140 1 Chinese yuan CNY 282,200 281,222 100 Thai baht THB 5,565,788 5,537,508 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 462,687 461,151 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,407,122 1,402,518 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,645,788 2,639,865 1 euro EUR 2,099,737 2,089,186 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 413,497 412,637 1 Georgian lari GEL 722,583 721,372 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 103,439 103,124 1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,848 29,041 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 636,962 635,302 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,102,605 1,100,979 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,941,854 2,938,273 1 Tajik somoni TJS 203,596 203,146 1 Turkmen manat TMT 523,855 534,917 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,113 2,108

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,099,737 rials and $1 costs 1,875,407 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,7-2,73 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,03-3,06 million rials.