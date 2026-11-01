AndaSeat Xtreme Earns 2026 European Product Design Award as Home Offices Move Toward More Integrated Design

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat's Xtreme Series Ergonomic Standing Desk has been named a Winner in the Home Furniture category of the 2026 European Product Design Award, recognizing a product developed around an increasingly important challenge in contemporary homes: furniture is no longer expected to remain in one fixed configuration while the activities around it continue to change.The European Product Design Award officially lists the AndaSeat Xtreme Series as a 2026 Winner in HOME (Household Products) / Home Furniture, with Lin Zhou named as lead designer and the AndaSeat Product Team credited for the design. The award description highlights Xtreme's hidden cable routing, steel cable-management tray, reinforced cold-formed steel T-frame, memory presets and sedentary reminder as central elements of the project.The recognition arrives as design research increasingly focuses on adaptability and user control within home-based work environments. Recent studies have examined how workers respond when they are able to configure their own furniture and spatial arrangements rather than working within a layout imposed on them. The emerging design question is not simply whether furniture is adjustable, but whether that adjustability gives users meaningful control over how a home space responds to different tasks, bodies and routines.Xtreme was developed around that broader idea of configurability. Its height-adjustable surface, stored positions, integrated cable infrastructure and reinforced frame work together to let the workstation change without requiring the entire setup to be dismantled and rebuilt.Home Furniture Is Moving From Fixed Form to Configurable UseConventional home furniture is often designed around a relatively stable purpose. A dining table remains at one height, a cabinet occupies one location and a desk assumes one primary relationship between the user, chair and work surface. The growth of home-based work, gaming and digital creation has made that assumption less reliable.A 2026 study of adaptive furniture for home-office environments identified transformability as an increasingly important design attribute as residential spaces take on overlapping professional and personal functions. The research argued that fixed furniture can become limiting when the same room needs to respond to different work patterns, body conditions and spatial requirements.Another 2026 home-workspace study focused on spatial autonomy and found that participants who could configure their own furniture layouts reported a stronger sense of control and greater workspace satisfaction than those working with imposed arrangements. The findings did not suggest that furniture configuration alone determines productivity, but they reinforced the importance of allowing people to meaningfully shape the immediate environment around them.Xtreme approaches this idea at the product level. Instead of asking the user to adapt continuously to one fixed desk geometry, the work surface itself can change state according to the person or activity.Height Adjustment Becomes a Form of Spatial ControlThe most visible expression of that philosophy is Xtreme's electric height system. The desk moves through a range of 28.7 to 46.1 inches, or 730 to 1,170 mm, allowing the relationship between the user and the work surface to change without moving the equipment off the desk.The digital control panel adds another layer by allowing three preferred heights to be stored. This turns continuous mechanical adjustment into repeatable configurations. One user may save a seated position and a standing position; another household may use a third memory state for a different person or task. The important design idea is not the specific number of presets, but the ability to return to a known physical configuration without manually reconstructing it each time.The panel also includes a real-time height display, an adjustable sedentary reminder, anti-collision functionality and a child lock. These controls translate the motorized structure into an interface that can be understood and repeated in ordinary use. The desk remains mechanically complex underneath, but the user interacts with it through a limited number of clear choices.In this sense, Xtreme's height system is less about creating one“correct” working level and more about allowing several useful states to exist within the same piece of furniture.Cable Design Helps Configuration Change Without Rebuilding the WorkspaceAdaptability becomes less useful when every physical change creates a new cable problem. A desk may technically move, but monitors, laptop chargers, power strips and accessories still have to remain connected while that movement occurs.Xtreme addresses this through a cable architecture that is integrated into the furniture. Primary insulated wiring is routed through the desk leg, while a steel tray beneath the work surface provides a defined location for power strips and excess cable length. The tray remains accessible for equipment changes rather than permanently enclosing the connections.This design allows the technical infrastructure to remain relatively stable while the user-facing configuration changes. The work surface can rise or lower without requiring the power arrangement to be rebuilt each time, while new devices can still be added or removed as the workstation evolves.The relevance extends beyond visual neatness. In a configurable home workspace, cables form part of the physical limits of movement. If they are too short, poorly routed or spread across the floor and work area, they can effectively lock the furniture into one usable state. Integrating the cable path into the desk therefore supports the same design principle as the height system: change should be possible without creating unnecessary reconstruction.Structural Stability Makes Multiple Configurations UsableA furniture system that changes geometry also needs to remain predictable after the change. Xtreme uses a reinforced cold-formed steel T-frame supported by dual beams, extended side brackets, two-stage legs and widened feet. The desk is rated to support up to 70 kg including the work surface and installed equipment.This structure is particularly important because stability requirements do not remain identical across the full height range. As the desk rises, the supporting geometry changes while monitors, keyboards and other equipment continue to apply load to the surface. The engineering challenge is therefore not merely to make the desk strong enough at one position, but to preserve a usable working platform throughout several configurations.That relationship between flexibility and stability is central to the product's Home Furniture positioning. Adaptability without structural consistency can make a piece of furniture feel temporary or improvised. Stability without adaptability, on the other hand, can restrict how the room responds when another user or activity requires a different setup.Xtreme combines the two by treating the frame not as an isolated specification but as the structure that makes repeated reconfiguration practical.EPDA Recognition Reflects a Broader Shift in Home Furniture DesignThe 2026 European Product Design Award recognition places Xtreme within the Home Furniture category rather than treating it solely as specialist office equipment. That context is significant because it reflects how the boundary between residential furniture and workstation technology is becoming less distinct.Home furniture increasingly has to accommodate devices, electrical infrastructure, different body dimensions and changing activities without forcing the room to permanently behave like a conventional office. The result is a design challenge that combines familiar furniture concerns such as stability and proportion with newer requirements involving powered movement, controls and equipment management.Xtreme addresses that challenge through a system of connected decisions. Height adjustment gives users direct control over the work surface. Memory presets make those configurations repeatable. Cable routing allows the technical infrastructure to remain intact as the desk changes. The steel frame makes those different states structurally usable.For AndaSeat, the EPDA recognition reinforces a design direction in which flexibility is not treated as one additional feature. It becomes an organizing principle for the entire product: the furniture should be capable of changing with the user without requiring the user to reconstruct the furniture around every change.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, adjustable ergonomics, material development and integrated workspace design, with a focus on how technology and furniture increasingly coexist within contemporary homes.

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AndaSeat Xtreme Earns 2026 European Product Design Award as Home Offices Move Toward More Integrated Design News Provided By AndaSeat November 01, 2026, 05:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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