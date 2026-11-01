Cyclone Arnab: Indian Navy Airlifts Relief To Flood-Hit Villages In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) As Odisha continues to face severe difficulties due to flooding triggered by Cyclone 'Arnab', the Indian Navy has been carrying out sustained relief operations to assist affected communities, particularly in areas where road connectivity has been disrupted, and villages remain submerged.

For the second consecutive day, the Eastern Naval Command conducted aerial relief missions in Odisha's Ganjam district. During the operation, Navy Sea King and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) aircraft carried out multiple sorties, delivering around 1,800 kg of relief supplies to the flood-stricken village of Sara Bhimpur. The consignment included approximately 1,400 kg of food items and 400 litres of drinking water.

"Sustaining HADR operations in the aftermath of #CycloneArnab, the #EasternNavalCommand, continued aerial relief efforts for the second consecutive day in Cyclone affected Ganjam district, Odisha," Eastern Naval Command posted on X.

With extensive waterlogging and damaged road links cutting off access to the village, the delivery of essential supplies had become a major challenge. Navy helicopters overcame these obstacles by transporting relief material by air, providing crucial support to residents stranded by the floods.

Working in close coordination with the local administration, the Indian Navy has continued its relief efforts to ensure that food and safe drinking water reach affected people as quickly as possible. The operation highlights the Navy's rapid response capabilities and its commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during natural calamities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has also been engaged in rescue operations amid the impact of Cyclone Arnab. As part of these efforts, six people, including two women, two children and an elderly person, were rescued from a flood-hit health centre and airlifted to safety.

The rescue mission was carried out on October 29 in Ganjam district after authorities alerted the Coast Guard about the emergency. Following the distress call, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk-III) was immediately deployed from the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Bhubaneswar, along with rescue personnel.

Despite adverse weather conditions and difficult operating circumstances, the helicopter crew successfully located the inundated primary health centre, where several people had been stranded due to rising floodwaters, and carried out the evacuation operation.

According to the state government, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada districts have been significantly affected by Cyclone Arnab. Ganjam has been the worst-affected district, followed by Gajapati and Kandhamal, which have also suffered extensive damage.

The number of affected people is highest in Ganjam (42,564), followed by Gajapati (30,000) and Kandhamal (12,000). People from vulnerable and low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations, and relief camps have been opened to accommodate those affected.