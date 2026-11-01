INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Dilli March Amidst Electoral Roll Protests

INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Dilli March

Political warfare intensified in the national capital on Sunday, as the opposition INDIA bloc launched its high-profile 'Chalo Dilli' march towards Ramlila Maidan, targeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

BJP Terms Rally a Symbolic Farce

Launching a scathing counter-attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi termed the opposition's demonstration a "symbolic farce" driven by the frustration of repeated electoral defeats. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader RP Singh hit out at the opposition for turning into an "obstructionist side" that avoids parliamentary debates to create deadlocks on the streets.

Saraogi Defends Election Commission

Speaking to ANI about the INDIA bloc's rally, Saraogi defended the Election Commission of India's routine updates, emphasising that only illegitimate entries were removed. "The symbolic farce of a resolution staged by this arrogant alliance is evident. This clearly shows the frustration from their electoral defeat. Names of fake, deceased, double-digit, and permanently shifted individuals have been removed from the voter list, and this is no issue in the country," he said. He further accused the Opposition of attempting to build a misleading narrative during major Indian festivals, asserting that citizens would reject such politics. "At a time of festivals, they are trying to set a false narrative, which the people of Delhi and the people of the country cannot tolerate under any circumstances," Saraogi said.

BJP Criticizes Obstructionist Tactics

BJP leader RP Singh also criticised the coalition for abandoning parliamentary discourse in favour of street agitation. "The opposition has turned from an opposition side into an obstructionist side. The programs they should hold in Parliament, the debates they should conduct in Parliament, they do on the streets," he said. He further said, "They neither let Parliament function nor the streets. They don't want to discuss. They want to create deadlocks and spread anarchy in the country."

Capital Under Heavy Security

Meanwhile, the national capital is under heavy security as the Congress-led INDIA bloc holds a rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organises a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are also using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

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