Kabaddi Champions League Gears Up For A Massive Second Edition Expansion

Kabaddi Champions League Gears Up for Season Two

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), which made an impressive entry into India's franchise-based kabaddi ecosystem with its inaugural season, is preparing for a bigger second edition. With prominent personalities from sports, government and kabaddi administration associated with its journey, the league is looking to build on its growing recognition and expand its footprint across the country.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, professional boxer Neeraj Goyat and Amateur Kabaddi Association of Haryana (AKAH) Chairman Kuldeep Dalal represent four important dimensions of the sporting ecosystem that KCL seeks to strengthen - government support, sporting excellence, athlete inspiration and institutional leadership. Their association with the league has added to its visibility and highlighted the growing interest in professionally organised kabaddi competitions.

Government and Sporting Support

Gaurav Gautam attended the inaugural season in Sonipat and appreciated KCL's efforts to promote kabaddi while maintaining its grassroots connection. Interacting with players, team officials and fans, the Haryana Sports Minister highlighted the importance of providing young athletes with structured competitive opportunities.“Kabaddi is in the DNA of Haryana,” Gautam said as per a press release, appreciating the league's contribution towards providing young players with a professional platform. He also emphasised that competitions like KCL can help polish sporting talent and motivate athletes from villages and smaller towns to pursue sports with confidence and pride.

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt's association brings another significant sporting dimension to the league. Having represented India at the highest level of international wrestling, Dutt's presence reflects the importance of creating professional sporting platforms that inspire young athletes and strengthen India's sporting culture.

Professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, one of India's prominent names in professional boxing, also represents the growing connection between different sporting disciplines. His association with KCL highlights the potential of cross-sport engagement in taking indigenous sports like kabaddi to wider audiences.

Kuldeep Dalal, Chairman of the Amateur Kabaddi Association of Haryana, has played an important institutional role in the league's development. At the inaugural final, he highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young players and strengthening the future of Indian kabaddi.“This league is building the future of Indian kabaddi by giving young players exposure under pressure,” Dalal said during the inaugural final.

Inaugural Season Review

The inaugural edition of KCL was held at the Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonipat, from January 25 to February 7, 2026. The competition featured eight franchises with a total player purse of Rs 4 crore. Rohtak Royals emerged as the inaugural champions after defeating Bhiwani Bulls 32-30 in a closely contested final.

Beyond the sporting competition, KCL also introduced a new dimension to Sonipat's sporting identity. Traditionally recognised for wrestling and other sporting disciplines, the city witnessed the emergence of a professionally organised franchise-based kabaddi competition. The league's inaugural season reportedly registered 614.3 million global viewership across television and OTT platforms, according to figures attributed to BARC and Zee Network and shared by the organisers.

Expansion and Future Outlook

Building on its inaugural success, KCL has expanded its franchise structure from eight to ten teams for Season 2, with the addition of Jhajjar Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights. The total player purse has increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore, marking a 25 per cent increase compared with the inaugural edition. The Season 2 auction, held on October 17, 2026, featured more than 300 players, with ten franchises competing to build their respective squads. Ayan Lochab emerged as the most expensive player after Jhajjar Jaguars secured his services for Rs 17.4 lakh. Bharat Hooda joined Karnal Kings for Rs 16.6 lakh, while Naveen Goyat was acquired by Kurukshetra Knights for Rs 15.2 lakh. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Bhiwani Bulls retained star raider Devank Dalal for Rs 21.20 lakh, demonstrating the franchise's confidence in the player ahead of the new campaign.

The increased player purse and expanded franchise structure are expected to provide additional opportunities for established performers and emerging athletes. KCL has also set an ambitious target of crossing 1,000 million in viewership during Season 2, building on its reported inaugural-season audience figures. The reported absence of the Pro Kabaddi League from the 2026 calendar could provide another opportunity for KCL to attract kabaddi audiences and strengthen its broadcast presence.

However, the league's long-term ambitions extend beyond viewership and commercial numbers. Its larger objective is to create a sustainable professional ecosystem where talented players can receive greater exposure, compete at a higher level and build sporting careers. The presence of government representatives, Olympic-level athletes, professional sporting personalities and kabaddi administrators underlines the broader ecosystem required to develop a professional sporting competition.

From eight franchises and a Rs 4 crore player purse in its inaugural season to ten teams and Rs 5 crore in Season 2, KCL is entering its next chapter with expanded ambitions. As the league prepares for its second edition, its focus will remain on strengthening the professional structure of kabaddi, creating opportunities for athletes and taking the sport to a wider audience. For Indian kabaddi, KCL's next challenge is to turn the momentum of its inaugural season into a sustainable sporting movement. (ANI)

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