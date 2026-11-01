Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: 10 Most Memorable On-Screen Looks From Dhoom 2 To Devdas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: From Paro's timeless sarees in Devdas to Jodha Bai's royal ensembles and Sunehri's glamorous outfits in Dhoom 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered several iconic on-screen looks. Here are 10 worth revisiting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made a lasting impression on Indian cinema, not just through her performances but also through the distinctive styles she has brought to the screen. Over the years, the actress has moved effortlessly between traditional Indian ensembles, royal costumes, contemporary fashion and understated looks.

Whether playing a heartbroken lover, a Mughal queen or a confident modern woman, Aishwarya has given audiences plenty of memorable fashion moments. On her birthday, November 1, here is a look at 10 of her most unforgettable on-screen appearances that continue to inspire film lovers and fashion enthusiasts.

Aishwarya's portrayal of Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas remains one of the most celebrated performances and fashion appearances of her career. Her traditional sarees, elaborate jewellery and carefully styled hair brought the character's elegance to life.

The red-and-white saree in 'Dola Re Dola' became particularly iconic, while her blue saree look after Paro's marriage also received considerable attention. The costumes perfectly captured the film's period setting and Paro's emotional journey.

In Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, Aishwarya stepped into the role of Jodhaa Bai. Her elaborate costumes reflected the grandeur associated with the royal Mughal court and Rajput traditions.

From richly embroidered lehengas to elaborate kundan jewellery, traditional ornaments and ornate dupattas, every detail contributed to her regal appearance. Her costumes became an important part of the film's visual appeal.

Aishwarya brought a lively charm to the character of Nandini in the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Her colourful traditional outfits, playful styling and jewellery reflected the character's cheerful personality.

Her looks in songs such as 'Nimbooda' and 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' remain particularly memorable. The film showcased her ability to carry vibrant ethnic fashion with effortless grace.

A complete departure from her traditional screen appearances, Aishwarya's role as Sunehri in Dhoom 2 introduced audiences to a more contemporary and glamorous side of the actress.

Her fashionable outfits, Western silhouettes and confident screen presence made her character stand out. The look from 'Crazy Kiya Re', in particular, became one of the film's most talked-about fashion moments. Her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan added to the appeal.

In Rituparno Ghosh's Bengali film Chokher Bali, Aishwarya played Binodini, a young widow navigating complicated relationships and social expectations.

Unlike her glamorous mainstream roles, this character called for a restrained appearance. Simple sarees, minimal accessories and natural styling reflected the social setting of the story. The understated look also allowed the emotional complexity of Binodini's character to take centre stage.

In Subhash Ghai's musical romantic drama Taal, Aishwarya played Mansi, a young woman with a passion for music and dance.

Her appearance in the film balanced traditional styling with understated contemporary fashion. The white ensemble in 'Taal Se Taal Mila' remains one of her most recognisable looks from the movie. Her outfits complemented the film's musical setting without taking attention away from the character.

Aishwarya took on the role of Saba Taliyar Khan in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Playing a confident poet with a sophisticated sense of style, she brought a distinctly contemporary aesthetic to the screen.

Her wardrobe featured stylish dresses, elegant coats and modern silhouettes. The character's polished appearance stood apart from the traditional costumes associated with some of her earlier roles, demonstrating her versatility in fashion as well as performance.

Aishwarya portrayed the celebrated courtesan and poet Umrao Jaan in J P Dutta's 2006 period drama. The character required a distinctive look rooted in the culture and traditions of old Lucknow.

Her heavily embroidered anarkalis, delicate dupattas, traditional jewellery and elaborate styling reflected the sophistication of the era. The costumes helped establish the film's period atmosphere, while Aishwarya's graceful screen presence added to the character's appeal.

Aishwarya's appearance as Neerja in Rituparno Ghosh's Raincoat was another departure from her glamorous screen image.

Her simple sarees, minimal makeup and understated styling reflected the film's intimate storytelling. The restrained appearance suited the emotional depth of the character and showed that Aishwarya could make an impression without elaborate costumes or extravagant styling.