Are Americans Gloomy About The Economy Or Is Something Else Afoot?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Polling is looking grim for Republicans ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3, 2026, due in large part to deep pessimism among the public about the economy.

At first glance, this might seem surprising. With the exception of inflation, many economic measures remain strong, including gross domestic product growth. But consumer sentiment continues to languish.

This has prompted a debate over whether mere“vibes” are in play, or whether these long-used metrics are no longer capturing something fundamental to Americans' economic well-being.

This debate matters politically because voters are placing an overwhelming priority on the economy as an issue in the midterms.

A Pew Research survey in early October 2026 found that 84% of registered voters said the economy was very important to their vote, and the concern is bipartisan. Among the issues in that Pew survey, for example,“the economy” was the least polarizing, with 82% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats ranking it as very important.

Meanwhile, the overall drop in voters' economic outlook has largely been driven by growing pessimism among Republicans. While Democrats remain much gloomier about the economy than Republicans, the gap is narrowing.

These trends help explain why Democrats are expected to make significant gains in Congress: This election will likely be seen as an indictment of how well the economy is working for ordinary Americans under President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, despite strong macroeconomic measures.

So what is going on?

As a scholar of financial markets and global inequality, I believe the relationship between how people see their own finances and their view of the broader economy is also changing on a more fundamental level. And this shift will affect how they judge the next class of lawmakers in power.

Reality versus 'vibes'

When scholars try to understand how people judge the economy – and how they separate their own personal circumstances from the broader economy – one of their key reference points is the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

It asks respondents about their personal finances, their short-term and long-term economic outlook, and whether they think it's a good time to make major purchases.