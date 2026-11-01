Qrrier Launches Peer-To-Peer Delivery Marketplace That Pays Travelers To Carry Packages Abroad

MENAFN - GetNews) New marketplace lets travelers earn back up to 35% of their airfare while helping shippers and shoppers move items across borders for less.

Atlanta, GA - November 01, 2026 - Qrrier, a new peer-to-peer courier and shopping marketplace, has launched to connect international travelers with people who need packages delivered or products purchased abroad. By matching delivery requests with ID-verified travelers already flying the same routes, the platform allows travelers to earn from unused luggage space while helping users reduce cross-border delivery costs.

Qrrier supports two types of requests. Shippers can post packages they need transported internationally and set the amount they are willing to pay. Shoppers can request products that are unavailable, difficult to find, or more expensive in their country, allowing a traveler to purchase the item and bring it to the destination. Items can include documents, food, electronics, and clothing – subject to applicable airline restrictions and destination customs rules.

Travelers can browse available requests that match their upcoming trips, accept the jobs they want, and complete the handoff after arrival. Qrrier says users can save up to 55% compared with international delivery through FedEx, DHL, or UPS. Travelers, on the other hand, can earn back up to 35% of their airfare, keeping 95% of their delivery earnings. Some users apply those earnings toward travel expenses or upgrades to business or first class.

The platform uses escrow-protected payments to help secure transactions. Moreover, all travelers are required to complete identity verification before carrying items through the marketplace. Shippers and shoppers pay by card, and funds are held until the recipient confirms delivery using a secure four-digit code. Travelers are then paid instantly in USDC upon delivery, avoiding the multi-business-day delays common with traditional bank payouts.

Qrrier is available on the web, iPhone, and Android in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic. The platform supports routes across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

By using luggage capacity that would otherwise go unused, Qrrier is creating a distributed delivery network built around existing international travel rather than traditional courier infrastructure.

To learn more and to sign up, please visit .

About Qrrier

Qrrier is a peer-to-peer courier and shopping marketplace connecting shippers and shoppers with ID-verified travelers flying international routes. The platform supports escrow-protected payments, secure delivery verification and multilingual access across web and mobile. Travelers can earn by carrying packages in available luggage space, while users can arrange international deliveries and product purchases through the marketplace.