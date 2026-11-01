Dallas Neurosurgeon Dr. Shaad Bidiwala Surpasses 5,000 Surgeries After Two Decades Caring For Dallas Spine Patients

MENAFN - GetNews) The board-certified neurosurgeon behind Dallas Texas Neurosurgery has treated patients near Mockingbird Station since 2004, with an approach to neck and back pain that still starts with every option short of surgery.

DALLAS, TX - November 01, 2026 - Dr. Shaad Bidiwala, the board-certified neurosurgeon who leads Dallas Texas Neurosurgery, has now performed more than 5,000 surgeries since he began caring for patients in Dallas in 2004. The milestone spans more than 20 years of work with people across Dallas and the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area who come to him with neck pain, back pain, and nerve problems that haven't improved with other care.

Over those two decades, Dr. Bidiwala has treated a wide range of spine conditions, including herniated and bulging discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, pinched nerves, degenerative disc disease, and spondylolisthesis. His surgical work centers on minimally invasive spine surgery, including microdiscectomy, laminectomy, anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), minimally invasive spinal fusion, kyphoplasty, and revision surgery for patients whose earlier operations didn't deliver the relief they hoped for.

What sets the practice apart is how rarely surgery is the first conversation. Outside of urgent or emergency situations, Dr. Bidiwala treats surgery as a last resort, and new patients typically begin with a full look at conservative, non-surgical options. When an operation is the right call, minimally invasive techniques allow for smaller incisions and, for many patients, a faster return to daily life.

"Most people who walk into my office are worried they're about to be told they need surgery," said Dr. Bidiwala. "A lot of the time, they don't. My job is to find the right answer for that person, and when surgery truly is the right answer, to do it in the least invasive way I can."

Dr. Bidiwala's path to neurosurgery started in engineering. He earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering in electrical engineering before going on to the University of Louisville School of Medicine, followed by his neurosurgery residency at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Texas Medical Association.

His work has earned steady recognition from both colleagues and patients. He has been named a D Magazine Best Doctor, voted by his peers, more than 15 times, and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and a Vitals Top Ten Doctor and Most Compassionate Doctor. He holds a 4.9-star rating from patients on Google. Dr. Bidiwala operates at Baylor University Medical Center, Baylor Uptown, Medical City Dallas, and Methodist Hospital for Surgery in Addison, where he previously served as President of the Medical Staff.

The practice is located at Mockingbird Station, at 6080 N Central Expressway, just off US-75 at Mockingbird Lane. The office is an easy drive from University Park, Highland Park, Preston Hollow, Lakewood, Lower Greenville, the M Streets, Uptown, and Lake Highlands, and patients can also arrive by DART on the Red, Orange, or Blue line.

Many patients find Dr. Bidiwala before they've made any decision at all. People from across North Texas regularly come to him for a spine surgery second opinion after being told they need an operation, hoping for an unhurried, honest review of their imaging and their options.

"Dallas has been home to my practice for more than twenty years, and a lot of my patients are now the friends and family of people I treated years ago," said Dr. Bidiwala. "That kind of trust is earned one patient at a time, and it's still the part of this work I'm proudest of."

Dallas residents dealing with ongoing neck or back pain, or weighing a recommendation for spine surgery, can learn more about the practice and request an appointment at .

About Dallas Texas Neurosurgery

Dallas Texas Neurosurgery is the spine practice of Dr. Shaad Bidiwala, a board-certified neurosurgeon and Dallas spine surgeon who has cared for patients in Dallas since 2004. Located at Mockingbird Station, the practice specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and conservative-first treatment for neck and back conditions, including herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, and degenerative disc disease. Dr. Bidiwala has performed more than 5,000 surgeries and has been named a D Magazine Best Doctor more than 15 times.