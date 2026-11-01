Trump Says Peace Deal Between Ukraine And Russia Getting Closer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with blogger Benny Johnson, Ukrinform reports.

Asked about the possibility of bringing Ukrainian and Russian representatives to the table during the G20 summit at the Trump National Doral golf club, Trump said: "I think we're getting close to reaching a deal there. I have not been saying that. I can say that now...."

Trump reiterated that "there's tremendous hatred between the two leaders."

"But I think there's a real good chance we're going to have that one worked out," he added.

Zelensky outlines possible dates for trilateral meeting between Ukraine, US, Russia

Earlier reports said that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had not ruled out the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending the G20 summit, which will take place in Florida at the end of the year.

Photo: The White House