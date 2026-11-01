Commercial LPG Prices Up By Rs 10, ATF Rates Hiked By Rs 1.37 Per Litre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820 from Sunday. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been raised by Rs 1.37 per litre.

This is the second consecutive monthly hike, following a Rs 62.50 increase per 19-kg cylinder on October 1. Rates had also risen by Rs 9.50 on September 1.

The latest increases follow two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 183.50 in July and Rs 192 in August.

Commercial LPG prices went up by Rs 1,373 per cylinder between February and June, rising from Rs 1,740.50 to a record Rs 3,113.50, before declining in the following two months.

According to the revised rate list, a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection is priced at Rs 1,903, while a refill costs Rs 782.

Meanwhile, prices of domestic LPG, used by households, remained unchanged at Rs 942 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were increased by around Rs 7.50 per litre each in May, also remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been raised by Rs 1.37 per litre to Rs 138.50 per litre from Rs 137.12 from November 1, according to state-owned oil companies.

This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in jet fuel prices, driven by firming international benchmarks. Jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of airlines' operating costs.

The latest revisions are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and may vary across states due to local taxes such as VAT.

-IANS

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