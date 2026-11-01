Actor Prakash Raj Calls For Mass Participation At Ramlila Maidan March

Prakash Raj Joins Delhi Protest March

Actor-activist Prakash Raj posted a video on his social media channels on X and Instagram on the morning of November 1 from his flight to New Delhi to join the Ramlila Maidan march. In the silent video clip shared on X, Raj made gestures to convey that he was flying from Bengaluru to Delhi to join the march in Ramlila Maidan. He then gesticulated, asking his audience to come and join him in the march.

A day earlier, the actor-activist, one of the most visible faces of the agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), had posted another video, exhorting people to join him at the march in Delhi.“Hey...hi friend. What are you doing here? The whole country is in the throes of an agitation and you are tweeting. Do you see the comments below your tweet?...” he said.

Call for Nationwide Participation

Raj then stopped his jocular tone, turned serious and stated:“Hi citizens. An announcement. Tomorrow in Delhi, we have a great protest march. All the youngsters...whether it is Neha Bora, Dipke the Cockroaches, a lot of organisations led by the INDIA Alliance by Rahul Gandhi, we are having a peaceful protest march for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, scrapping of SIR. This is a movement where only 'deshbhakts' are allowed...to save the Constitution, to save democracy, to save our voting rights. So please come in large numbers. It is important to tell these vote chors that this country will not keep quiet...will reclaim its right to vote and democracy. Today I am in Mangalore for an SIR protest. Tomorrow, I will be there. So please come. Let us all unite to save our country.”

He then switched back to his sarcastic, jocular tone and said:“You also listen....Bhaag Milkha Bhaag...He ran away...He must have gone for a meeting to think over how to stop tomorrow's programme. Leave him. We will meet tomorrow in Delhi and save our democracy. See you tomorrow. Jai Hind.”

Security Tightened in National Capital

Meanwhile, the national capital is under heavy security on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc holds a rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organises a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. (ANI)

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