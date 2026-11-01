INDIA Bloc Calls Chalo Delhi March A Second Freedom Struggle Event

INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Delhi March

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Calling the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Delhi" march a "second freedom struggle", Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said the gathering reflected public anger against the BJP government, alleging that people's expectations had been shattered and the right to vote had been compromised. Speaking to ANI about the INDIA bloc's protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Tiwari said people were joining the march out of concern for the Constitution and democracy.

"The people's tsunami that is surging is not just due to our efforts; it stems from deep-seated public anger and resentment against the BJP government. People feel their dreams have been shattered, and the expectations they held remain unfulfilled, driving them to join this rally in emotional opposition to the government. Having served as a state transport minister, I know how crowds used to be mobilised in the past, but today we haven't provided any transport or vehicles. People are gathering collectively by catching whatever transit they can find," Tiwari said.

"I can describe this in one word: this feels like a second freedom struggle, carrying the very same passion and resolve as the spirit of 1942. Back then it was the British, and today the Bharatiya Janata Party is replicating those exact actions," he added.

Opposition Stance and Mock Impeachment

On the Opposition's mock impeachment proceedings, Tiwari said, "This impeachment is a warning bell for the Bharatiya Janata Party-they must understand that they will have to go, and democracy will return to the country, as they have acted like dictators."

On the arrangements for the march, he said, "Regarding the logistics of the march, participants are coming together based on their local conveniences and regional organisation, with senior leaders also coordinating across key routes like the Constitutional Club in Indira Bhavan. Ultimately, this is a moment of immense enthusiasm, discipline, and zeal to overthrow a corrupt and dishonest government. Although official permissions might be framed as a rally rather than a march, we will press forward toward our destination by whatever means necessary, aiming for a turnout of around 100,000 people from Uttar Pradesh alone."

Criticism of Parliamentary Process

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said issues concerning the country should be addressed in Delhi, but alleged that the present government is not allowing important matters to be discussed in Parliament. "Whatever issues arise in the country, Delhi is a place where they should be resolved; that is where such issues ought to be addressed and settled. However, the current govt in Delhi is problematic. The Lok Sabha is a temple of democracy, a place where discussions should take place, and the course of action should be determined by those deliberations. Since the issue of impeachment is not being discussed within the Parliament, a 'mock parliament' was held outside. This struggle will continue in the days to come because it reflects the will of the people, a potent weapon in any democracy..." he said.

Large Scale Mobilization in Delhi

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh described the gathering as a historic event and said the turnout would extend beyond Ramlila Maidan. "This event is truly historical, as it has grown far beyond a standard gathering into a massive public wave. Ramlila Maidan alone will prove too small to contain the turnout, and in fact, the entire city of Delhi will essentially become Ramlila Maidan," he said.

Singh said there was resentment against both the government and the Election Commission of India. Addressing concerns raised by local traders, he said, " Regarding concerns raised by local merchant groups, traders have no reason to be troubled by this event. Anyone travelling to the city naturally engages in shopping, which will only boost local business sales. With large numbers of attendees arriving from states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi serves as a major commercial hub, making it completely natural for visitors to shop here. Claims from the government suggesting otherwise are flawed; for instance, if hundreds of thousands of people arrive in the city, their presence naturally stimulates economic activity and supports local commerce."

Security Arrangements and Surveillance

Meanwhile, the national capital is under heavy security as the Congress-led INDIA bloc holds a rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organises a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are also using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement. (ANI)

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