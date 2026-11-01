Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Offers Attractive Honeymoon Package

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka is offering couples a special honeymoon package designed to celebrate the beginning of their married life with romantic décor, dining options and exclusive amenities.

Priced at BDT 20,999, the package includes an Executive Suite Room for two, buffet breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner. The offer combines accommodation and dining with additional benefits intended to make the stay more memorable for newlyweds.

Couples will be welcomed with romantic room décor featuring an artificial swan on the bed, along with a honeymoon cake and a fruit basket. Complimentary Wi-Fi is also included throughout the stay.

The package offers discounts on wellness and personal care services. Guests can receive 20 percent off massage treatments at Pacific Fitness and 20% off beauty and salon services at Savvy. A 25 percent discount is also available on all pastry and bakery takeaway items.

In addition, couples can access the hotel's fitness center and swimming pool during their stay. The package includes late checkout until 4 pm, giving guests extra time to relax and enjoy the facilities.

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's honeymoon package provides couples with an option for celebrating a special occasion in the capital.

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