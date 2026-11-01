EBL Organizes AML And CFT Training Workshop In Cox's Bazar

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor)Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), as the Lead Bank, organized a day-long training workshop on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) at Baywatch Hotel in Cox's Bazar. The workshop aimed to strengthen regulatory compliance and enhance professional expertise among banking professionals. Representatives from scheduled commercial banks operating in the district attended the program.

A T M Kamrul Kabir Bhuiyan, Director, Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Prevention Department (AMLD), Bangladesh Bank, attended the workshop as the chief guest. EBL Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury; Deputy CAMLCO Md. Shahjahan Ali; and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Branch Area Head, Chattogram, were also present.

Addressing the participants, the chief guest stressed the importance of continuous training and knowledge-sharing in strengthening AML/CFT compliance across the banking sector. He commended EBL for taking the initiative as the Lead Bank to bring together banking professionals from across Cox's Bazar.

Expert resource persons from Bangladesh Bank's AMLD, including Additional Directors Sajjad Hossain and Amitabh Chakraborty, and Joint Director Sudipta Ghosh, along Md. Shahjahan Ali from EBL, conducted sessions on emerging money laundering risks, regulatory requirements, effective AML and CFT risk management, credit-backed and trade-based money laundering, and sanctions compliance.

The workshop provided a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices while reinforcing EBL's commitment to promoting regulatory compliance, professional development and greater awareness of financial crime prevention across the banking sector.