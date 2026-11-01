PHIIT Hive Celebrates Successful HYROX Boston Weekend With 26-Person Turnout

MENAFN - GetNews) Northvale fitness community brings strength, determination, and team spirit to four days of competition

Northvale, New Jersey - November 01, 2026 - PHIIT Hive is celebrating a successful showing at HWPO HYROX Boston, with 26 people representing its fitness community during the October 8-11 event. The weekend marked a proud milestone for the Northvale training club, bringing its commitment to fitness and community onto a major competitive stage.

With athletes entered in individual and doubles divisions, PHIIT Hive's Boston turnout demonstrated the breadth of its community and the shared ambition that brings its members together. Head Coach Joseph Legato joined the competition alongside members, representing the Hive in the Men's Open division.

As an official HYROX Training Club, PHIIT Hive offers programming that combines strength, running, and conditioning, with coaching focused on helping members prepare for the demands of hybrid fitness racing. HYROX challenges competitors through eight one-kilometer runs, each followed by a functional workout station - a demanding combination of endurance, strength, and pacing.

Recognizing the PHIIT Hive Athletes

PHIIT Hive's Boston roster spanned all four days of the event:

Thursday, October 8: Danielle Hunter and Melissa Alcalde represented the Hive in Women's Doubles, while Caitlin Shannon competed in Women's Open.

Friday, October 9: Meghan Kancza represented PHIIT Hive in Women's Open.

Saturday, October 10: Head Coach Joseph Legato and Christian Mendez competed in Men's Open. Mixed Doubles teams included Anna Mabasa and Harold Alfonso; Gerald Esteban and Kristine Margret Esguerra; Jan Earl Root and Frezhia Kate Vergara; Mary Donohue and Christopher O'Brien; Charisse Lingad and Roderico Arcenas; and Walled Masangcay and Trisa Esteban.

Sunday, October 11: Vittoria Conway and Claudia Naddeo, along with Samantha Pepe and Toniann Talone, represented PHIIT Hive in Women's Doubles. Jennifer Aprile and Kathryn Bottari competed in Women's Open, while Francis Muniz and Rafael Muniz IV teamed up for Men's Doubles.

A Success Built on Community

For PHIIT Hive, the success of the Boston weekend extended beyond competition. Bringing 26 people together around a challenging shared goal reflected the strength of the community behind the gym and gave members an opportunity to represent the Hive beyond their everyday training environment.

The range of individual and partnered entries also highlighted the different ways members embraced the challenge. Individual competitors took on the demands of their divisions, while doubles teams brought partnership and shared responsibility to the race.

The Boston appearance stands as a celebration of participation, commitment, and the willingness to take on a demanding fitness challenge together. It also provides inspiration for other members considering their own HYROX journey.

About PHIIT Hive

PHIIT Hive is a fitness facility and official HYROX Training Club located at 285 Livingston Street in Northvale, New Jersey. Through scalable group workouts and coached training, PHIIT Hive helps people of different fitness levels develop strength, endurance, and confidence within a supportive community.

To learn more about classes, memberships, and HYROX training, call 201-297-7547.