Fonimo To Attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 To Connect With Telecom And Communication Industry Leader

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2026 2:13 am - Fonimo will attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town from November 16-19 to connect with telecom businesses and discuss white-label WebRTC softphone solutions, branded communication applications, and emerging VoIP technologies.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – October 31, 2026 – Fonimo, a white-label WebRTC softphone solution provider, is set to attend Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place from November 16–19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa. During the event, the Fonimo team will connect with VoIP providers, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), telecom operators, and enterprises to discuss branded communication applications and flexible softphone solutions.

As communication requirements continue to evolve, telecom businesses and service providers are exploring ways to deliver branded voice and video communication experiences to their customers. Fonimo aims to use its visit to Africa Tech Festival 2026 as an opportunity to connect with industry professionals, exchange insights, and discuss how white-label WebRTC softphone technology can support the development of customized communication platforms.

Connecting with the Communication Industry at Africa Tech Festival 2026

Fonimo will attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 to engage with businesses and professionals interested in modern communication technologies. The visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the company's white-label WebRTC softphone capabilities, deployment options, customization possibilities, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure.

Through these conversations, Fonimo aims to understand different business requirements and explore opportunities to support communication providers looking to introduce their own branded voice and video applications.

Exploring White-Label WebRTC Softphone Solutions

One of the key areas Fonimo plans to discuss during the event is its white-label WebRTC softphone solution, designed to help VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom operators launch branded communication applications.

The solution supports businesses looking to develop their own branded softphone experiences without building the entire communication platform from scratch.

Key areas of discussion include:

White-Label Softphone Solutions to help communication providers launch applications under their own brand identity.

WebRTC-Based Communication to support web-based voice and video communication.

Voice and Video Communication Apps designed for branded communication services.

Deployment Options to explore suitable approaches for launching communication applications.

Customization Capabilities to support different business and communication requirements.

VoIP Infrastructure Integration to connect softphone applications with existing communication infrastructure.

Multi-Platform Accessibility to support communication experiences across web, Android, and iOS.

These capabilities are intended to help communication providers explore flexible approaches to building, customizing, and scaling their branded communication services.

Discussing Emerging Trends in Communication Technology

Africa Tech Festival 2026 will also provide an opportunity for Fonimo to exchange industry insights and discuss emerging developments in communication technology.

The Fonimo team plans to connect with industry professionals and discuss several important areas, including:

WebRTC technology and its role in modern communication applications.

AI-powered communications and emerging possibilities.

Mobile VoIP solutions for flexible communication access.

SIP technology and its role in internet-based telephony.

Unified communications and evolving business communication requirements.

Scalable, carrier-grade softphone solutions for communication providers.

These discussions will help explore how emerging technologies can contribute to the development of flexible and scalable communication platforms.

Personalized Business Discussions and Consultations

In addition to exploring technology trends, Fonimo will use its visit to connect with businesses that have specific communication requirements.

The team will be available for one-on-one discussions with VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, and enterprises interested in launching branded softphone applications.

These conversations will focus on understanding individual business goals, exploring customization and deployment requirements, and discussing how Fonimo can help businesses accelerate time to market with branded communication solutions.

Supporting Branded Communication Across Multiple Platforms

Businesses and communication providers increasingly require communication applications that can serve users across different platforms.

Fonimo's white-label WebRTC softphone solution is designed to support branded communication experiences across web, Android, and iOS environments.

By combining customization capabilities, deployment options, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure, Fonimo aims to support businesses looking to develop and scale their own communication platforms.

The solution provides an opportunity for communication providers to explore branded voice and video applications aligned with their business requirements.

Meet the Fonimo Team at Africa Tech Festival 2026

The Fonimo team will be visiting Africa Tech Festival 2026 from November 16–19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa.

Representing the company during the event will be:

Samir Doshi – Co-founder & CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP

Amit Varma – Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies

Visitors attending the festival who are interested in white-label softphone solutions, WebRTC communication, or customized VoIP applications can connect with the Fonimo team to discuss their requirements and explore potential business opportunities.

Businesses interested in scheduling a personalized discussion can connect with Fonimo through its official event page:

About Fonimo

Fonimo is a white-label WebRTC softphone solution designed to help VoIP providers, ITSPs, and telecom operators launch branded voice and video communication applications. The platform supports customization, flexible deployment options, and integration with existing VoIP infrastructure, helping businesses build and scale communication services across web, Android, and iOS.

Fonimo is a product by Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



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