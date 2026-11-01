Master Shiva Brings Private Vedic Astrology Consultations To Nottingham Clients Online
London, 31 October 2026: Master Shiva, a Vedic astrologer based at 70 High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6HL, is offering private astrology consultations to people in Nottingham and the East Midlands. Sessions are held by phone, WhatsApp or video call, so clients do not need to travel to London.
With more than 25 years of experience in Vedic astrology and traditional spiritual practice, Master Shiva helps people look at questions about love and relationships, marriage and family, career and business, and personal wellbeing. Each consultation is based on the client's own birth chart (kundli), planetary positions and traditional Vedic principles, rather than generic predictions.
How a consultation works
Share your concern. Contact Master Shiva by phone, WhatsApp or the website form. A few words about what is on your mind is enough to begin.
Provide your birth details. Full name, date, time and place of birth, as exactly as possible, so the chart can be prepared.
Confirm your session. Choose a phone, WhatsApp or video session. Price and timing are confirmed before booking.
Receive clear guidance. The chart is explained in plain language, covering what the planetary positions suggest, the timing involved and any traditional remedies that may help.
Services available to Nottingham clients
Astrology and horoscope readings
Love spells guidance
Black magic removal
Spiritual healing and psychic readings
“People often come with one specific question, such as a career decision, a relationship problem or a difficult period in the family,” said Master Shiva.“My aim is to give perspective and direction so they can decide their next steps calmly. I do not promise guaranteed outcomes. I explain what the chart suggests and let the client decide.”
Astrology offers perspective and guidance. It is not a substitute for medical, legal or financial advice, and results cannot be guaranteed. Every consultation is kept confidential.
Book a consultation
Nottingham clients can read more on the Astrologer in Nottingham page or book an appointment online.
About Master Shiva
Master Shiva is a Vedic astrologer and spiritual healer based in Wood Green, London. He offers in-person consultations in London and online consultations across the UK, including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leicester and Bristol. Website:
Media contact
Master Shiva
Phone / WhatsApp: +44 7459 085309
Email: [email protected]
Address: 70 High Road, Wood Green, London N22 6HL
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