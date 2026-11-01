Icallify To Attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 To Explore Opportunities In Contact Center And Unified

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2026 4:22 am - iCallify to Attend Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town to Explore AI-Powered Contact Center and Communication Technology Opportunities.

Cape Town, South Africa – October 31, 2026 – iCallify, an intelligent communication and contact center software platform, has announced its participation as a visitor at Africa Tech Festival 2026, scheduled to take place from November 16–19, 2026, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

Africa Tech Festival brings together professionals and industry leaders from across telecoms and connectivity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centres, and digital transformation. The event provides an opportunity for technology companies, telecom operators, infrastructure providers, enterprises, government organizations, and startups to exchange ideas and explore developments shaping the technology industry.

Through its participation, iCallify aims to connect with industry professionals, explore emerging communication technology requirements, and discuss opportunities around AI-powered contact center solutions, unified communications, multi-tenant IP PBX, and scalable business communication platforms.

Exploring Communication Technology and Business Opportunities

iCallify supports VoIP providers, Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs), telecom operators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other communication service providers with AI-powered contact center, unified communications, and multi-tenant IP PBX solutions.

At Africa Tech Festival 2026, the company plans to exchange ideas around scalable communication infrastructure, omnichannel customer engagement, automation, and evolving service provider requirements.

The event will also provide an opportunity to discuss how businesses and communication service providers can build and scale their communication platforms while addressing operational requirements, integrations, and service delivery needs.

Key Areas of Discussion at Africa Tech Festival 2026

During the event, iCallify aims to engage with industry professionals and explore several areas of communication technology, including:

AI-Powered Contact Center: Exploring intelligent contact center solutions for managing customer interactions and improving communication operations.

Unified Communications: Discussing integrated communication platforms that support business connectivity and collaboration.

Multi-Tenant IP PBX: Exploring scalable IP PBX solutions designed to support multiple customers and service provider requirements.

Omnichannel Engagement: Exchanging ideas around connected customer communication experiences across different channels.

Communication Infrastructure: Discussing scalable infrastructure and deployment approaches for communication platforms.

Integrations and Automation: Exploring integration requirements and automation opportunities for communication service providers.

Scalable Service Delivery: Understanding how providers can expand their communication offerings and support evolving business requirements.

Connecting with Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers

Africa Tech Festival 2026 offers iCallify an opportunity to connect with telecom operators, VoIP providers, ITSPs, MSPs, infrastructure providers, and other industry professionals.

Through these conversations, iCallify aims to understand market requirements, exchange industry insights, and explore potential business relationships around contact center technology, unified communications, and scalable communication platforms.

The company also welcomes discussions with organizations looking to build or scale communication platforms, explore multi-tenant deployments, and expand their communication service offerings.

Meet the iCallify Team at Africa Tech Festival 2026

Representatives from iCallify and Inextrix Technologies will be attending the event to connect with industry professionals and discuss communication technology developments.

The team includes:

Samir Doshi – Co-founder and CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP.

Amit Varma – Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies.

Attendees interested in contact center solutions, unified communications, multi-tenant IP PBX, and scalable communication infrastructure can connect with the team during the festival to exchange ideas and discuss their requirements.

Exploring the Future of Scalable Communication Platforms

As communication requirements continue to evolve, businesses and service providers are exploring solutions that support scalability, automation, omnichannel engagement, and integrated communication infrastructure.

Through its participation in Africa Tech Festival 2026, iCallify looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, understanding emerging technology needs, and exploring opportunities to contribute to the evolving communication technology landscape.

Planning to attend Africa Tech Festival 2026? Connect with iCallify and exchange ideas around the future of contact center and unified communications technology.

About iCallify

iCallify is an intelligent call center software platform designed to support businesses and communication service providers with advanced communication solutions. Its offerings include AI-powered contact center solutions, unified communications, and multi-tenant IP PBX capabilities.

The platform supports VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, MSPs, and other communication service providers looking to build scalable communication infrastructure, support omnichannel engagement, and expand their service offerings.

Event Details:

Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026

Dates: November 16–19, 2026

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Connect with iCallify:

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