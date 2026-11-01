2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched In India - Price, Features, Specs, And More

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2026 5:51 am - Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Toyota has also added an AMT option to the CNG variants.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated hatchback gets revised exterior styling, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS and a new 1.2-litre petrol engine. Toyota has also added an AMT option to the CNG variants.

The facelift brings a redesigned grille and front bumper inspired by Toyota's global styling. A wide chrome strip runs across the upper grille, while the larger lower grille and revised side skirts give the front a sharper look. Other exterior features include LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlamps with welcome-home lighting and LED rear combination lamps. Chrome door handles, a floating-roof effect and a rear window wiper are also part of the design.

The 2026 Glanza is available in seven colour options: Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Insta Blue, Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green. Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green are the new additions to the colour range.

Inside, the hatchback gets a dual-tone cabin with ventilated front seats and wireless smartphone charging with a cooling function. Other features include a head-up display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver's seat and tilt-and-telescopic steering adjustment. The cabin also has steering-mounted controls, keyless entry with push-button start, multiple USB and Type-C ports, power windows, a rear defogger, 60:40 split rear seats and cruise control.

The infotainment system is a 22.86 cm Toyota Smart Playcast Pro unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A Clarion sound system handles audio, while Toyota i-Connect provides connected-car functions. These include remote locking and unlocking, vehicle health checks, safety alerts and service-related information. The system also supports geofencing, smartwatch integration and voice assistants.

The Glanza facelift adds Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Autonomous Emergency Braking and High Beam Assist. The safety package also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system and an emergency stop signal.

Other safety equipment includes six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. A 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors assist with parking. The front seatbelts have pretensioners and force limiters, while all passengers get three-point Emergency Locking Retractor seatbelts and seatbelt reminders.

Power comes from a new-generation 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine that produces 61 kW and 112.4 Nm. In CNG mode, output stands at 51.3 kW and 101.8 Nm. The petrol version is available with manual and AMT transmissions, while the CNG range now also offers an AMT option alongside the manual gearbox. Toyota claims fuel efficiency of 23.80 km/l for the petrol manual and 24.77 km/l for the petrol AMT.

Bookings for the 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift opened on October 15, 2026, with a booking amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first week of November.

The hatchback comes with a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km. Customers can extend it to five years or 2,20,000 km. Ownership support includes 60-minute Express Maintenance, service appointment booking and 24x7 roadside assistance. Finance options are available through Toyota Financial Services and other financial institutions.