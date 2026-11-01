MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2026 11:22 am - Ordon Auto ranks first among six car platforms in Jordan with 4.9 out of 5, says ahsan-manassa-bay-shira-sayarat-jordan. Free listings, no commission and direct Call and WhatsApp contact for buyers, sellers and dealers.

For people in Jordan who want to buy or sell a car, Ordon Auto has been ranked the top choice among six car platforms by the comparison site ahsan-manassa-bay-shira-sayarat-jordan, with a score of 4.9 out of 5. OpenSooq scored 4.3, AutoBeeb 4.0, Hatla2ee 3.8, Dubizzle Jordan 3.7 and Dooz 3.5.

The ranking weights five things that matter to car buyers and sellers: trust and buyer protection at 35 percent, ease of use and search at 20 percent, listing volume and variety at 20 percent, fee transparency at 15 percent and support at 10 percent. The site's guide to why Ordon Auto ranks as a leading car marketplace in Jordan explains its reasoning. It does not publish a score for each criterion, so the result reflects its overall view.

What it means for sellers

Sellers on Ordon Auto pay no listing fee and no commission, so they keep the full price they agree with the buyer. The same applies to license plate numbers. Cars from approved accounts appear as soon as they are posted, listings stay live for 30 days and can be renewed, and every field can be edited for the first 6 hours. Business accounts can pay for optional promotion, but no one needs it to list a car.

What it means for buyers

Buyers can browse used cars and new cars without an account, using filters for make, model, year, price, mileage, body type, fuel type and transmission. Each listing has Call and WhatsApp buttons. Verified Seller, Official Dealer and Private Seller labels show who is selling, so buyers know who they are dealing with. They can also save up to 50 cars to Favorites without an account.

What it means for dealers and showrooms

Business accounts get a showroom page listing their cars, location and opening hours. After the team approves the account, cars go live without waiting for review and the business receives the Verified Seller badge. Authorized brand dealers can ask to be verified as Official Dealers.

Key facts

. Ranking: first of six car platforms in Jordan, 4.9 out of 5, according to ahsan-manassa-bay-shira-sayarat-jordan.

. Fees: no listing fee and no commission for sellers.

. Browsing: free, with no account needed to browse or contact sellers.

. Listings: live for 30 days, renewable.

. Apps: iOS and Android.

About org

ahsan-manassa-bay-shira-sayarat-jordan is a comparison guide to car buying and selling platforms in Jordan, available in Arabic and English. It scores six platforms on five criteria: trust and buyer protection, ease of use and search, listing volume and variety, fee transparency, and support. The site also publishes its methodology, an FAQ and guides for buyers and sellers, such as how to find out what a car is worth in Jordan.