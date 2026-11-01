MP: Four Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Tank At Ujjain Restaurant

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 1 (IANS) At least four workers died, and one was seriously injured after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a food waste tank at Hotel Shriganga on Dewas Road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Three police personnel were also injured during the rescue operation. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Saturday when the restaurant's food waste tank became clogged. One worker entered the chamber to inspect it and got trapped. Three others went in one by one to rescue him, but all four succumbed to the toxic gas and suffocation.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh and Nitin, residents of Valmiki Nagar; Wahid from Somwariya; and Manoj from Jhalawar.

Post-mortem examinations of the four bodies are being conducted at the district hospital.

Shakir, the father of one of the deceased, said his son lived in a rented house and worked as a daily-wage labourer.“I thought he had gone to work last night. He had taken his tiffin with him. I later discovered that he had died,” he said.

Upon receiving information, Madhav Nagar police and a rescue team rushed to the spot. District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma also inspected the site.

As the chamber's opening could not be unlocked, it was cut open using a cutting machine. After about an hour and a half of effort, the four workers were pulled out.

Police personnel administered CPR, but the workers could not be revived. During the rescue operation, Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh Tomar, Constable Santosh and another personnel sustained injuries.

A sanitation worker named Hemraj managed to exit the chamber in time and survived.

Police are investigating whether safety protocols were followed, if gas levels were checked before the workers entered, and whether they were provided with necessary safety equipment.

The role of the hotel management and possible negligence are also under scrutiny.

Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem and investigation reports, police officials said.