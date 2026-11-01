Zaheer Iqbal Opens Up About Challenges Of Playing An Obsessive Lover In 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal has opened up about the challenges of playing an obsessive lover in 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran.'

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he called it an exciting experience that required him to explore the character's emotional complexities. Zaheer said the role was not just about portraying intensity but also understanding the character's mindset, emotions, and the motivations behind his actions.

Reflecting on the experience, Zaheer shared,“As actors, we always want to surprise our audiences and give them something they haven't experienced from us before. With Tu Hai Meri Kiran, I genuinely wanted to explore a side of me that audiences haven't seen before. Playing an obsessive lover was an exciting challenge because the character comes with several emotional layers.”

“It wasn't just about portraying intensity; it was about understanding the character's mindset, his emotions and what drives his actions. I wanted to approach the role with conviction and make sure that even the most complicated emotions felt authentic on screen. The love and appreciation the character has received since the film's release is extremely encouraging. It feels wonderful when audiences connect with something you've put so much effort into, especially when it's a character that takes you away from your usual space as an actor.”

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' features Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles. The movie features Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab, and Purnendu Bhattacharya in supporting roles.

The romantic comedy was released theatrically on October 23, 2026.“Tu Hai Meri Kiran” unfolded across two timelines, 2016 and 2026. It follows Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha), a bestselling author who discovers an old flip phone and connects with Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), a man living ten years in the past. Their unusual connection takes a dark turn when Samar becomes obsessed with Kiran and begins changing events in the past, putting her present life at risk.