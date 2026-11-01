Ashok Gehlot Alleges Dissent Suppression Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally

Gehlot Criticizes State of Institutions

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that dissent was not being tolerated in the country and claimed that various institutions, including the judiciary, investigative agencies and the Election Commission, were under pressure. His remarks came ahead of the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, where Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While adressing the media during a press conference, Gehlot said, "It is unfortunate that the current situation in the country is completely the opposite of what it should be. Today, they cannot even tolerate dissent. If anyone dares to ask them a question, that person is branded a traitor. Various institutions-the judiciary, investigative agencies, and the Election Commission (which ensures fair elections in the country)-are all under pressure; this is all evident before you."

Call for Gen-Z Political Awareness

Emphasising the need for young people to understand the country's political history, Gehlot said the Gen-Z generation should examine the positions of different political parties before developing its own ideology. "It is essential for the Gen-Z generation to examine what the Congress says, what the BJP says, and to study the history of these parties and their predecessors. Without such study, they will be unable to form their own ideology or serve the nation. To serve the country, it is crucial that they study the facts and stand by the truth," he added.

INDIA Bloc Rally Details

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra described the INDIA bloc rally as a historic event, claiming that more than 10 lakh people would participate in the demonstration to defend the Constitution, democracy and citizens' right to vote. Dasra said the rally was being organised under the leadership of the INDIA alliance, Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"A momentous event is set to unfold in the nation's history-one that will be inscribed in golden letters. Under the leadership of the INDIA alliance, along with our leader Rahul Gandhi and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge, more than 10 lakh people are coming together for a massive demonstration and rally to safeguard the country's Constitution, the nation itself, and the citizens' right to vote," he said.

Expectations for Democratic Reform

Claiming that the rally would witness unprecedented participation, Dotasra said people from across the country were coming together to protect democratic rights. "The scale of participation will be unprecedented; Delhi has never witnessed a rally of this magnitude in its entire history. This effort to protect democracy will be etched in golden letters in our nation's history-just as many once sacrificed their lives to secure the country's freedom, people from across the nation are now uniting in this grand rally to defend the Constitution, democracy, and the right to vote," he said.

Dotasra also linked the rally to the Congress party's electoral ambitions, expressing confidence about the party's prospects in the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections and the INDIA bloc's prospects in the 2029 general elections. "This movement will pave the way for a Congress government here in 2028, and the formation of an INDIA alliance government at the national level in 2029. The countdown for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA alliance has now begun," he added.

The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The march will begin at 11 am with INDIA bloc MPs assembling at the Constitution Club, before proceeding at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

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