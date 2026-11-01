Andhra Pradesh Minister Launches Trauma Response After School Attack

Trauma Support Initiative Launched

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): In the wake of a shocking and violent attack inside a classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development and Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday announced a comprehensive trauma-response initiative for the affected students and their families. In a post on X, Lokesh announced that a dedicated team of 20 mental health counsellors has been deployed to conduct door-to-door visits for all 32 students of Class X-A as well as girl students in Classes 8, 9, and 10. The initiative focuses on providing emotional trauma relief, psychological counselling, and safety assurances to restore confidence among students and parents. "Following the deeply disturbing incident at Rapthadu, our priority is to ensure that every affected child feels safe and supported. We have deployed a dedicated team of 20 mental health counsellors who are visiting the homes of all 32 students of Class X-A, as well as girl students of Classes 8, 9 and 10. They are speaking with the children and their parents, offering emotional support and helping them cope with the trauma," he posted.

Following the deeply disturbing incident at Rapthadu, our priority is to ensure that every affected child feels safe and supported. We have deployed a dedicated team of 20 mental health counsellors who are visiting the homes of all 32 students of Class X-A, as well as girl students of Classes 8, 9 and 10. They are speaking with the children and their parents, offering emotional support and helping them cope with the trauma. No child should have to live or learn in fear. We will continue to stand by these children and their families, helping them regain their confidence and return to school feeling safe and secure. Their well-being remains our utmost priority. - Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 1, 2026

Commitment to Student Safety

Emphasising the need to ensure a safe environment for students, the Education Minister said that no child should have to live or learn in fear. "No child should have to live or learn in fear. We will continue to stand by these children and their families, helping them regain their confidence and return to school feeling safe and secure. Their well-being remains our utmost priority," he added.

Incident Details and Medical Response

On Saturday morning, an intruder - identified as a relative of the victim - entered a Class 10 classroom during school hours and brutally attacked a female student with a wood-cutting saw/blade, injuring another classmate who tried to intervene. Education Minister Nara Lokesh coordinated emergency medical protocols and facilitated a green channel to airlift the critically injured Class 10 girl to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Her condition has since stabilised following initial surgeries.

Earlier, in another post on X, Lokesh said, "I have been in constant touch with the medical team at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, to check on the little girl's condition. I am relieved to hear that the doctors have managed to control the bleeding and that her condition is currently stable. She is undergoing orthopaedic surgery, which will be followed by plastic surgery to treat her facial and other injuries."

Expressing gratitude to the doctors and medical staff treating the girl, Lokesh further wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who are doing everything possible to help her recover. She has already endured so much, and I sincerely pray that she makes a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts and prayers remain with her and her family."

Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."

The accused was arrested at Dharmavaram railway station shortly after the incident. The state government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, promised strict legal action against the perpetrator and severe consequences for any school safety negligence. (ANI)

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