Delhi Police Beef Up Security Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally At Ramlila Maidan Paramilitary Forces Deployed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the national capital, particularly around Ramlila Maidan, ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally on Sunday to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Security has been intensified in New Delhi and Central Delhi, with additional personnel deployed to maintain law and order, ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent inconvenience to commuters and the general public.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said that comprehensive arrangements had been put in place to ensure the rally passes off peacefully.

"Officer-centric arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order, ensure smooth traffic management and prevent any inconvenience to the general public," Verma told IANS.

Apart from Delhi Police personnel, additional forces from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have also been deployed.

Security personnel have been stationed at sensitive locations, including areas around Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, as part of the extensive security arrangements ahead of the opposition gathering.

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened at the Chilla Border in Noida, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi. Police personnel are conducting checks on vehicles heading towards the national capital, with security kept on high alert in view of the expected movement of protesters and political workers.

The INDIA bloc is set to organise a large-scale 'Chalo Dilli' march, culminating at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The opposition alliance is protesting alleged electoral irregularities, opposing the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The alliance expects a major show of strength, with several opposition leaders, party workers and student groups likely to participate in the rally.

The protest comes amid allegations by opposition parties of irregularities in the voter list revision process being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As part of preventive measures, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force across Delhi districts. Gatherings have also been prohibited at key locations, including Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office.

According to the security arrangements, political leaders will be allowed to reach designated venues in their personal vehicles. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while traffic management measures have also been invoked to minimise inconvenience to commuters.