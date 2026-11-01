Blue Star Mothers Of America Celebrates Military Family Month

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. has supported service members, Veterans, military families and families of Fallen Heroes since 1942.

Blue Star Mothers of America recognizes the strength and sacrifices of military families while highlighting resources and support available nationwide.

- Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation begins Military Family Month, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. proudly recognizes the families whose strength, sacrifice and unwavering support stand behind America's service members and veterans.

Military service is a commitment carried not only by the individual wearing the uniform, but also by the family standing beside them. Deployments, training, frequent moves, missed holidays, career changes and the transition from military to civilian life can affect an entire family.

For more than eight decades, Blue Star Mothers of America has provided military mothers with friendship, understanding and opportunities to serve alongside others who understand the unique journey of military life.

“Behind every service member is a family that serves in its own way. During Military Family Month, we honor their strength, their sacrifices and the love that keeps our military community connected through every deployment, homecoming and transition.” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

A Nationwide Community of Support

Founded in 1942, Blue Star Mothers of America brings together mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians of those currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserves, as well as veterans.

Today, more than 6,000 members in nearly 200 chapters across the nation continue that tradition of service.

Blue Star Mothers support one another throughout the military journey, from enlistment and basic training to deployments, homecomings, transition and veteran life. Members also send care packages and messages of encouragement to deployed service members, volunteer in VA facilities and state veterans homes, support veterans, honor Fallen Heroes and stand beside Gold Star Families.

At the heart of the organization is a simple message to military families: You do not have to walk this journey alone.

Connecting Military Families With National Resources

Military Family Month is also an opportunity to increase awareness of programs available to help military families navigate the challenges that can accompany military life.

Military OneSource provides service members and eligible military families with access to information, resources and confidential support. Services include non-medical counseling, deployment support, relocation assistance, financial resources, relationship support and specialized consultations. Support is available 24 hours a day at 800-342-9647.

Military families can also find assistance with:

Deployment and Relocation Support

Resources are available to help families prepare for deployments, separations, reunions, permanent change of station moves and other transitions associated with military life.

Military Spouse Careers and Education

SpouseWorks, formerly known as the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, connects eligible military spouses with career coaching, education and training resources, scholarships, fellowships, job opportunities and employer partners.

Military Children and Child Care

Military families can access resources for child care, education, youth programs and support for children navigating moves, deployments and other changes associated with military life.

Exceptional Family Member Support

Resources are available for military families with special medical or educational needs to help them navigate services, education and military transitions.

Veteran and Family Caregiver Support

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers caregiver programs and resources for eligible veterans and their family caregivers, including education, counseling and other forms of assistance.

Strengthening the Families Who Strengthen Our Nation

Throughout November, Blue Star Mothers of America encourages communities to recognize military families not only for their sacrifices, but also for the strength, adaptability and love they demonstrate every day.

Support can be as simple as checking on a military family during a deployment, helping a newly relocated family feel welcome, including a family whose service member is away during the holidays, supporting military children or connecting someone with resources when they need assistance.

Military families serve in ways that may never be visible to the public, but their contributions remain an essential part of America's military community.

This Military Family Month, Blue Star Mothers of America invites Americans to celebrate the families behind the uniform and help ensure that military families know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1942 and dedicated to supporting military service members, veterans, military families and the families of Fallen Heroes. Members continue the organization's tradition of service through volunteerism, community outreach, care packages, veteran support, patriotic programs and support for military families.

Blue Star Mothers of America is nonpartisan, nonpolitical and nonsectarian.

For more information, to locate a chapter or to learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America, visit the organization's national website.



Amy Zienta

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

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