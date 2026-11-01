Bigg Boss Telugu 10: How Much Did Singer Jhansi Earn In 8 Weeks? Check Her Total Remuneration

Know how much singer Jhansi is getting paid for staying eight weeks in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house and what her payment says about the salaries of the participants on the show.

Unexpected twists and turns have been seen in the 10th season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The makers have planned for some shocking moments to increase the ratings of their show. The host has announced that there would be ten times more drama in this season, and the producers have fulfilled their promise in this regard. The management is making some shocking decisions about evictions.

The Makers eliminated singer Jhansi in the first episode of Saturday in the eighth week. It is believed that the team has removed Rohit in Sunday but they shifted him into the secret room. Jhansi had initially entered into the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house as a commoner by passing the Agnipariksha task. She was highly popular as a farmer's daughter, though few participants viewed it negatively. She had played an aggressive game at the beginning, but she became inactive in the last two weeks.

Jhansi was being paid between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 per week for their stay by the management. The total compensation that Jhansi earned during his eight weeks long journey was between Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. The organizers had set up a different payment scale for common people compared to celebrities. The viewers are currently blaming the organizers for excluding one common person after the other. Only Rohit and Aman are alive in the show at the moment.