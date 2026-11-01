PM Modi And Leaders Commemorate Haryana's 60Th Diamond Jubilee Milestone

PM Modi Leads Tributes for Haryana's Diamond Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led national tributes on Saturday as Haryana celebrated its diamond jubilee, marking 60 years since its establishment as an independent state, adding that the people of the state have proven their talent and determination, from agriculture, sports, and defence services to industry, education, and startups, through their dedication. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, praised the region's rich heritage, unmatched grit, and dynamic rural culture, emphasing that Haryana's folk traditions have always enriched the nation's cultural heritage.“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my family members of the state on Haryana Day! Our state, adorned with a glorious history, remarkable valor, and a rich culture, is the pride of the nation. The folk traditions and vibrant rural culture here have always enriched the nation's cultural heritage,” PM Modi wrote.

National Leaders Recognize State Achievements

The PM specifically lauded local athletes for bringing global honour to the national tricolour and acknowledged the state's farmers as vital pillars of national food security. He wrote,“The people of Haryana have proven their talent and determination from agriculture, sports, and defence services to industry, education, and startups through their hard work and dedication. The athletes here are enhancing the honour of the tricolour, while the food providers are strengthening the country's food security. I wish that this special occasion brings prosperity into the lives of all the people here.” Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X also praised the territory's unique role in safeguarding the country and driving financial growth. Shah wrote,“Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on the Foundation Day of Haryana, the land of valor, labour, and prosperity. Be it defending the nation on the borders, enhancing the honour of the tricolour on the sports fields, or setting new benchmarks in agriculture and animal husbandry, Haryana's contribution in every field is unparalleled. The state's valiant soldiers, talented athletes, and hardworking farmers have always infused new strength into the nation's pride and prosperity. I pray to God that the state continues to march ahead on the path of progress in this manner.”

State and Political Perspectives

At the state level, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed celebrations in Chandigarh, marking six decades of statehood. Reflecting on the territory's progress since November 1, 1966, Saini stated, "We express our gratitude to all the great personalities who struggled for the formation of Haryana and worked hard for the construction of modern Haryana. On this day in 1966, when it became a separate state, it was very backward. Our farmer benefactors, hardworking labourers, diligent industrialists and traders, and valiant sportspersons all made a significant contribution in transforming that backward region into a modern, developed Haryana." Adding to the statements, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to greet citizens across multiple administrative regions. Highlighting the cultural tapestry of the country, Gandhi in a post on X wrote,“Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep on their foundation day. Their rich cultures, languages and traditions have shaped the very soul of India. May they continue to flourish, prosper and contribute to a more united nation.”

Concurrently, the Indian National Congress issued broad regional greetings covering multiple states and union territories observing establishment anniversaries on the same date.“Heartfelt greetings to the people of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day, and to the people of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their State Formation Day. May you continue to move forward with unity, strength and progress, upholding the constitutional values that bind us together,” the Indian National Congress wrote on X. The Foundation Day of the states of Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu is celebrated on November 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)