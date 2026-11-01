South Africa Moves Into Top Two Following Series Win Against Australia

ICC World Test Championship Standings Update

November 1 (ANI): The defending champions, South Africa, made their way back into the top two in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings as they sealed a stellar 2-1 series win at home against Australia. The Proteas now occupy the second spot while New Zealand have dethroned Australia at the top. As the cycle enters a crucial phase, the teams now look to strengthen their case for a top-two finish. Let us look at the latest WTC state of play after South Africa's series win over Aussies:

Team Rankings and Performance

1). New Zealand

Played: Six Wins: Four Points Percentage: 72.22 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Devon Conway (676 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Jacob Duffy (23 wickets) Series remaining: IND (2), SL (2), AUS (4), PAK (2) The inaugural WTC champions have climbed to the top of the Standings after South Africa beat Australia in the home Test series. New Zealand had to wait for their first outing this cycle but made an immediate impact against the West Indies. After a hard-fought high-scoring draw, the Black Caps bounced back with a clinical nine-wicket win before sealing the series emphatically with a 323-run victory in the third Test. The Black Caps strengthened their position near the top of the standings with a memorable 2-1 away series victory over England, as per ICC. After losing the opening Test, New Zealand bounced back with successive victories to finish the tour strongly and improve to four wins from six matches this cycle. Home series against India and Sri Lanka are on the horizon along with demanding away tours of Australia and Pakistan.

2). South Africa

Played: Seven Wins: Five Points Percentage: 71.43 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Ryan Rickelton (435 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Simon Harmer (42 wickets) Series remaining: BAN (2), ENG (3), SL (2) The Proteas came from behind to seal an iconic series win against Australia by a 2-1 margin, securing their fifth win in the ongoing cycle. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, the hosts put on a commanding performance, guided by a career-best knock from skipper Temba Bavuma and stellar bowling displays from the likes of Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada to win in Gqeberha. This was followed by another memorable win in Cape Town, with the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Simon Harmer putting on incredible performances to help orchestrate a 176-run win. South Africa, who occupied the second slot in the standings until the beginning of their three-Test series against the Aussies, had slipped to third following their defeat in the opening Test in Durban. Heading into the series, the defending WTC champions had underlined their credentials with a commanding 2-0 away series win over India - their first success on Indian soil in 25 years, and followed it up by drawing the series against Pakistan. The Proteas will next turn their attention to hosting Bangladesh and England at home before touring Sri Lanka for their final assignment in the series.

3). Australia

Played: 13 Wins: 9 Points Percentage: 69.23 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Travis Head (1124 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mitchell Starc (73 wickets) Series remaining: NZ (4), IND (5) The 2023 World Test Championship winners were dealt their first series loss in the ongoing cycle by South Africa, as the Proteas bounced back after going 1-0 down in the series. Australia had made a near-perfect start to the cycle. A series sweep over West Indies in the Caribbean was followed by a dominant Ashes retention at home. A surprise defeat to Bangladesh cut their lead at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, but they bounced back with a win in Mackay to strengthen their position further. The Aussies further strengthened their lead at the top of the standings following their dominant showing in Durban to beat South Africa on their own turf. Matt Renshaw's supreme showing with the willow, combined with the visitors' experienced bowling lineup, paved the way for a 214-run win in the fourth innings. However, their percentage was cut short to 69.23 as the Proteas registered back-to-back wins in Gqeberha and Cape Town to claim the home series. The result has dethroned Australia from the top two as they now turn their attention to New Zealand at home before a gruelling five-match assignment in India early next year.

4). India

Played: Eleven Wins: Five Points Percentage: 51.52 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shubman Gill (1024 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mohammed Siraj (43 wickets) Series remaining: AUS (5), NZ (2) After a high-octane drawn series against England, India find themselves under pressure following a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa. The two-time WTC runners-up have crossed the halfway stage of their campaign with ground to make up. With little margin for error moving forward, India needed the best possible start in Sri Lanka before their challenges against New Zealand (away) and Australia (home). A ton from Devdutt Padikkal and a sensational bowling performance from Manav Suthar gave them a brilliant win in Galle. They looked well placed to make it 2-0 in Colombo, but a resilient Sri Lankan fightback saw the second Test end in a draw. India won the series 1-0, though they would have wanted to take more points from the tour. Next up for India are two Tests in New Zealand. Their quest to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home could also boost their chances of reaching the WTC27 Final.

5). Bangladesh

Played: Seven Wins: Three Points Percentage: 47.62 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Najmul Hossain Shanto (676 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Taijul Islam (26 wickets) Series remaining: WI (1), ENG (2), SA (2) Bangladesh dropped points having made a competitive start to the cycle as they lost the first Test of their home series to the West Indies. The hosts will now look to level the two-match series as they eye to rise up the Standings. Before the loss, Bangladesh had impressed with a string of performances that have kept them firmly in contention heading into a crucial run of fixtures. A stunning away victory over Australia has given Bangladesh a major boost in their race for a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final. Combined with their earlier home series win over Pakistan, the result has put Bangladesh in a strong position as they look to build on their momentum. Bangladesh will now aim to carry this form into their series decider against the West Indies before a challenging finish to their cycle as they host England and travel to South Africa.

6). England

Played: 16 Wins: Seven Points Percentage: 38.54 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Joe Root (1272 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Josh Tongue (64 wickets) Series remaining: SA (3), BAN (2) England followed their win at Leeds and Lord's with an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan to seal their three-match series on a perfect note. England have won seven of their 16 Tests in the current cycle, while also suffering series defeats to New Zealand and Australia. They have also been docked points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their clashes. Despite the positive outcomes against Pakistan, England have only two series remaining in this cycle, against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively. Interestingly, both the highest run-getter and wicket-taker in this cycle belong to England, in the form of Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

7). Sri Lanka

Played: Six Wins: One Points Percentage: 33.33 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Sonal Dinusha (606 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Asitha Fernando (25 wickets) Series remaining: SA (2), PAK (2), NZ (2) Sri Lanka opened the cycle with a series victory over Bangladesh but were unable to build on that momentum, losing their subsequent away series to West Indies. They also suffered a loss at home to India in Galle, but fought back strongly in Colombo to secure a draw. A resilient batting effort, led once again by Sonal Dinusha, helped Sri Lanka hold on and deny India a series sweep. With only one win from six Tests, they face an uphill battle as difficult series against South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan still lie ahead.

8). West Indies

Played: 13 Wins: Three Points Percentage: 26.92 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Justin Greaves (821 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Shamar Joseph (38 wickets) Series remaining: BAN (1) West Indies secured their third win of the cycle in the first Test against Bangladesh, taking a 1-0 lead in their final series of the ongoing cycle. The visitors were impressive in an eight-wicket win that saw them dominate the hosts. West Indies had arrived in the series on the back of a 1-1 draw against Pakistan, in which they had failed to carry the momentum of winning the opening Test. The drawn series saw them sit at the second-last place in this edition of the WTC cycle. Earlier, the Windies earned a timely boost with a 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka, securing their first series win of the cycle after drawing the second Test.

9). Pakistan

Played: Nine Wins: Two Points Percentage: 4.63 Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shan Masood (546 runs) Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mohammad Abbas (41 wickets) Series remaining: SL (2), NZ (2) After a strong comeback in the West Indies to tie the series, Pakistan had a tough start to their England tour. In the absence of Babar Azam, the side succumbed to an innings loss in Leeds. They were unable to turn things around at Lord's, suffering a 194-run defeat despite a fine nine-wicket haul from Mohammad Abbas. The loss saw Pakistan's points percentage drop further in the standings. Despite a number of changes in the third Test at Edgbaston, Pakistan lost the series 3-0, further denting their points percentage. Pakistan's campaign took another hit after a slow over-rate at Edgbaston due to which 11 points were further docked. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)