PRISM Medical Care Celebrates November's Men's Health Awareness Month By Addressing Nevada Men's Healthcare Gap
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Henderson, Nev., Oct. 31, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today marked the start of November's Men's Health Awareness Month by addressing a healthcare pattern that quietly costs Nevada men real years of life - the documented tendency of men to postpone, skip, or avoid primary care until acute problems force engagement with the system. For a state with a male workforce heavily concentrated in trades, hospitality, construction, service, first response, and other demanding sectors, closing this gap matters more than most Nevada men realize.
The Documented Men's Healthcare Pattern
National research consistently documents what Nevada clinicians see every day. Men are substantially less likely than women to visit a primary care provider annually. Men delay evaluation of symptoms longer than women across virtually every condition category. Male cardiovascular mortality remains higher than female mortality at nearly every age bracket. Men's suicide rates run approximately four times higher than women's. Men are less likely to engage with mental health care, more likely to self-medicate with alcohol or other substances, and more likely to postpone preventive screening until acute concerns demand attention.
The patterns aren't rooted in anything mysterious. They reflect decades of cultural conditioning around toughness and self-reliance, workplace realities that make time off for appointments expensive, insurance complexity that discourages routine engagement, and a healthcare system that has historically been structured around women's reproductive care rather than men's preventive health. Nevada men face all of these factors plus the state's severe primary care access shortage.
What Nevada Men Typically Postpone
The pattern of postponed care among Nevada men is consistent and well-documented:
. Annual wellness visits and preventive screening
. Blood pressure, cholesterol, and cardiovascular risk evaluation
. Diabetes and prediabetes screening
. Testosterone evaluation and hormonal health
. Sexual health including erectile dysfunction evaluation
. Mental health support for anxiety, depression, burnout, PTSD, and stress
. Weight management including GLP-1 therapy consideration
. Skin cancer screening and dermatologic concerns
. Sleep disorder evaluation including sleep apnea
. Chronic pain management and musculoskeletal concerns
. Substance use conversations and screening
. Prostate health discussions
. Vision and hearing concerns requiring specialist referral
Each of these produces measurably better long-term outcomes with consistent primary care - and measurably worse outcomes when postponed. The costs compound quietly across years, until acute events force engagement.
Why Virtual Primary Care Fits Nevada Men Specifically
Several structural factors make telehealth uniquely well-suited to how Nevada men actually live:
Schedule flexibility. PRISM's seven-day availability, including evenings and weekends, accommodates the demanding work schedules that define Nevada's trades, hospitality, service, and first response workforces.
Privacy for sensitive concerns. Discussing erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, mental health, or substance use from a private space is substantially easier than an in-person clinic visit - particularly in smaller Nevada communities where men may be personally known to clinic staff.
No commute, no waiting room. After a long shift, sitting in a clinic waiting room for an hour is often what makes men skip appointments entirely. Virtual visits eliminate this friction.
Transparent pricing. For Nevada men with high-deductible plans, no insurance, or unpredictable income, knowing what a visit costs upfront allows realistic financial planning without insurance navigation complexity.
Same-provider continuity. Building a long-term clinical relationship with one provider who understands the specific health challenges men face produces measurably better outcomes than fragmented care.
Honest clinical conversations. The thorough listening approach that characterizes nurse practitioner-led virtual care addresses the dismissive, rushed appointments men often cite as a reason they avoid healthcare.
Practical Access
PRISM Medical Care sees most patients within 24 to 48 hours. Same-day appointments are frequently available. Seven days a week, 9 AM to 6 PM Pacific. Transparent self-pay pricing: $150 initial, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up. Medicare accepted. HIPAA-compliant Tebra platform. All Nevada residents served statewide.
Honest Scope
For medical emergencies, call 911. For mental health crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Virtual primary care complements - but does not replace - emergency care and specialist services. PRISM coordinates referrals when in-person evaluation is appropriate.
About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C
Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research. Her cross-disciplinary background provides the diagnostic breadth and clinical judgment required for high-quality virtual primary care across men's health, chronic disease management, mental health support, and preventive medicine.
About PRISM Medical Care
PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.
Learn more or book a visit:
The Documented Men's Healthcare Pattern
National research consistently documents what Nevada clinicians see every day. Men are substantially less likely than women to visit a primary care provider annually. Men delay evaluation of symptoms longer than women across virtually every condition category. Male cardiovascular mortality remains higher than female mortality at nearly every age bracket. Men's suicide rates run approximately four times higher than women's. Men are less likely to engage with mental health care, more likely to self-medicate with alcohol or other substances, and more likely to postpone preventive screening until acute concerns demand attention.
The patterns aren't rooted in anything mysterious. They reflect decades of cultural conditioning around toughness and self-reliance, workplace realities that make time off for appointments expensive, insurance complexity that discourages routine engagement, and a healthcare system that has historically been structured around women's reproductive care rather than men's preventive health. Nevada men face all of these factors plus the state's severe primary care access shortage.
What Nevada Men Typically Postpone
The pattern of postponed care among Nevada men is consistent and well-documented:
. Annual wellness visits and preventive screening
. Blood pressure, cholesterol, and cardiovascular risk evaluation
. Diabetes and prediabetes screening
. Testosterone evaluation and hormonal health
. Sexual health including erectile dysfunction evaluation
. Mental health support for anxiety, depression, burnout, PTSD, and stress
. Weight management including GLP-1 therapy consideration
. Skin cancer screening and dermatologic concerns
. Sleep disorder evaluation including sleep apnea
. Chronic pain management and musculoskeletal concerns
. Substance use conversations and screening
. Prostate health discussions
. Vision and hearing concerns requiring specialist referral
Each of these produces measurably better long-term outcomes with consistent primary care - and measurably worse outcomes when postponed. The costs compound quietly across years, until acute events force engagement.
Why Virtual Primary Care Fits Nevada Men Specifically
Several structural factors make telehealth uniquely well-suited to how Nevada men actually live:
Schedule flexibility. PRISM's seven-day availability, including evenings and weekends, accommodates the demanding work schedules that define Nevada's trades, hospitality, service, and first response workforces.
Privacy for sensitive concerns. Discussing erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, mental health, or substance use from a private space is substantially easier than an in-person clinic visit - particularly in smaller Nevada communities where men may be personally known to clinic staff.
No commute, no waiting room. After a long shift, sitting in a clinic waiting room for an hour is often what makes men skip appointments entirely. Virtual visits eliminate this friction.
Transparent pricing. For Nevada men with high-deductible plans, no insurance, or unpredictable income, knowing what a visit costs upfront allows realistic financial planning without insurance navigation complexity.
Same-provider continuity. Building a long-term clinical relationship with one provider who understands the specific health challenges men face produces measurably better outcomes than fragmented care.
Honest clinical conversations. The thorough listening approach that characterizes nurse practitioner-led virtual care addresses the dismissive, rushed appointments men often cite as a reason they avoid healthcare.
Practical Access
PRISM Medical Care sees most patients within 24 to 48 hours. Same-day appointments are frequently available. Seven days a week, 9 AM to 6 PM Pacific. Transparent self-pay pricing: $150 initial, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up. Medicare accepted. HIPAA-compliant Tebra platform. All Nevada residents served statewide.
Honest Scope
For medical emergencies, call 911. For mental health crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Virtual primary care complements - but does not replace - emergency care and specialist services. PRISM coordinates referrals when in-person evaluation is appropriate.
About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C
Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research. Her cross-disciplinary background provides the diagnostic breadth and clinical judgment required for high-quality virtual primary care across men's health, chronic disease management, mental health support, and preventive medicine.
About PRISM Medical Care
PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.
Learn more or book a visit:
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