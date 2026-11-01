Notes From Afar Culture People And A Musical Language

MENAFN - GetNews)John Steffa Transforms a Lifetime of Exploration, Music, and Memories Into a Journey of Discovery in Notes from Afar

Author and composer John Steffa invites readers to experience a remarkable journey of exploration, creativity, and remembrance through his new book, Notes from Afar, a deeply personal travel journal that captures the adventures, discoveries, and artistic inspirations shared throughout his life with his wife, Nancy.

Originally documented through travel notes and reflections from their many summer journeys, Notes from Afar preserves the extraordinary experiences of two educators who sought to understand the world beyond their classroom walls. From remote landscapes to unique cultural traditions, the book reveals how each destination left a lasting impression and became a source of inspiration for Steffa's musical compositions.

Throughout their travels, John and Nancy explored destinations around the world, including Alaska, Mongolia, Taiwan, and other remarkable locations where they encountered local traditions, instruments, and ways of life. These experiences influenced Steffa's creative work, inspiring compositions that were later performed at renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, the Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Center, and the Mansion at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Born and raised in Iowa, John Steffa developed a passion for music after studying at the University of Texas at Austin, where he became fascinated with electronic music and received a scholarship in music composition. After earning his doctoral degree, John and his wife eventually settled in Kentucky, where Nancy taught public school orchestras and John taught music composition. It was during this chapter of their lives that their shared passion for travel began to grow.

Each summer, the couple set out in search of new experiences, embracing opportunities to learn from different cultures and communities. Their adventures included learning about survival on an Alaskan glacier, experiencing Mongolian traditions such as throat singing, staying in a ger in Mongolia, visiting Taiwan's mountain regions, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and attempting Mount Everest before health concerns required them to leave.

Following Nancy's passing in 2022, Steffa felt compelled to preserve the story of their life together and the memories created through years of adventure and discovery. Notes from Afar serves as a tribute to a shared journey and a reminder that the places we visit and the people we meet can continue inspiring us long after those moments have passed.

“Notes from Afar is a celebration of a life shared through adventure, discovery, and creativity,” Steffa shares.“It encourages readers to cherish meaningful experiences, preserve precious memories, and recognize the lasting impact of the people and places that shape our lives.”

Through vivid reflections and a unique blend of travel and music, Notes from Afar offers readers an inspiring reminder to remain curious, embrace new experiences, and treasure the stories that define our journeys.

About the Author

John Steffa is an educator, composer, and author whose lifelong passion for music and exploration has shaped his creative work. After developing an interest in electronic music and earning advanced training in composition, Steffa spent many years teaching music composition while continuing to create and perform original works. His travels across the globe introduced him to diverse cultures, traditions, and musical influences that continue to inspire his artistry.

He is also the author of Twyla - The Early Years - 1902-1926.

About the Book

Title: Notes from Afar

Author: John Steffa

Notes from Afar is a moving reflection on travel, creativity, and the memories that shape a lifetime. Through stories of exploration and the music inspired by those experiences, John Steffa shares a tribute to adventure, cultural discovery, and the enduring connections created along the way.

Available now through major online retailers and bookstores.