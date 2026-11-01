The Kosher Nosh Brings Its Beloved Deli Tradition To Cresskill, Becoming A Welcome Addition To The Northern Bergen County Community

MENAFN - GetNews) The longtime Bergen County kosher delicatessen expands its tradition of authentic Jewish cuisine, family dining, and community connection at its Cresskill location.

CRESSKILL, NJ - October 31, 2026 - A beloved name in Bergen County dining is bringing generations of tradition, authentic flavors, and community spirit to a new neighborhood. The Kosher Nosh, known for its classic Jewish deli cuisine and catering, is establishing a presence in Cresskill and offering northern Bergen County residents another convenient destination for kosher comfort food.

Located at 172 Piermont Road in Cresskill, the restaurant serves residents of Cresskill, Tenafly, Demarest, Closter, Alpine, and surrounding communities. Its expansion is a new chapter for a local business with decades of experience serving families and helping mark important celebrations.

A New Location With a Rich History

Since 1976, The Kosher Nosh has been associated with New York-style kosher deli favorites, traditional recipes, and generous portions. Its Glen Rock location has long served customers seeking the familiar flavors of a classic Jewish delicatessen. The Cresskill location extends that tradition to a new audience, with options for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering.

Becoming Part of the Cresskill Community

The new location is designed to be more than a convenient place to pick up lunch. It offers a gathering place for families, friends, and neighbors to share meals rooted in Jewish-American culinary traditions. For residents across the Northern Valley, it also means easier access to traditional kosher dishes and catering for community occasions.

Local families, synagogues, schools, and organizations can turn to The Kosher Nosh for everyday meals, holiday specialties, and food for important gatherings. Its neighborhood presence adds another distinctive choice to the area's dining landscape while carrying forward a recognizable Bergen County name.

Classic Jewish Deli Favorites

The menu celebrates familiar favorites such as pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, roast turkey, matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, knishes, potato pancakes, and other deli specialties. From a piled-high sandwich on rye to a comforting bowl of soup, the offerings reflect the nostalgic appeal of traditional Jewish deli cooking.

Supporting Celebrations and Community Traditions

Beyond everyday dining, The Kosher Nosh offers catering for bar and bat mitzvah celebrations, synagogue gatherings, holiday meals, shiva meals, corporate functions, and family occasions. Deli platters and traditional specialties help make it a convenient resource for hosts throughout Cresskill and neighboring towns.

A Promising Addition to Northern Bergen County

As the restaurant continues building relationships in Cresskill, its combination of recognizable dishes, local heritage, and accessible dining options gives it the potential to become a lasting neighborhood favorite. The expansion shows how an established local restaurant can grow while preserving the traditions and connections that define its identity.

The Kosher Nosh's arrival in Cresskill is more than a business expansion: it is a continuation of a Bergen County tradition of food, hospitality, and community.

About The Kosher Nosh

Established in 1976, The Kosher Nosh is a Bergen County kosher delicatessen and catering business known for classic New York-style Jewish deli cuisine. With locations in Glen Rock and Cresskill, New Jersey, it serves individuals, families, businesses, and community organizations.

Cresskill: 172 Piermont Road, Cresskill, NJ 07626

Glen Rock: 894 Prospect Street, Glen Rock, NJ 07452

Website: