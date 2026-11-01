K'taka Glorious Heritage, Timeless Customs Enriched Nation's Cultural Fabric: PM Modi Extends Greetings On Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, describing how its glorious heritage and timeless customs have enriched the nation's cultural fabric.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said:“Warm greetings to the people of Karnataka on the joyous occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava! Karnataka is a land of rich traditions, remarkable achievements and immense possibilities. Its glorious heritage and timeless customs have enriched our nation's cultural fabric.”

He said the people of Karnataka are at the forefront of providing solutions to pressing global challenges.“The people of Karnataka have distinguished themselves through their hard work, enterprise and remarkable skills, especially in futuristic sectors. From information technology, biotechnology and aerospace to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and StartUps, the people of Karnataka have time and again shown their dexterity. They are at the forefront of providing solutions to pressing global challenges,” PM Modi said.

“May this special occasion bring joy and prosperity in the lives of the people,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the state's Foundation Day.

In his message on X, CM Shivakumar said:“Heartfelt Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings to everyone! Kannada is not just a language; it is our breath and culture. It is our collective responsibility to preserve the traditions of our land that flow from the Kaveri to the Godavari. May the glory of our land and language shine across the world. We, born on Kannada soil, are truly blessed.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes, highlighting Karnataka's tradition of knowledge and arts.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of Karnataka on the sacred founding day of Karnataka state, the holy birthplace of the mighty Shri Hanuman Ji, enriched with the tradition of knowledge, the pursuit of arts, and cultural splendour,” he said.

“May this blessed land of valour, enterprise, and noble traditions reach new heights of development, and may every individual here be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity -this is the prayer to Anjaninandanji.” he added.