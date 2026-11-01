Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 1: Prices Fall Check Latest Rates In Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,26,821
|Rs 1,38,350
|Rs 1,78,810
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,27,041
|Rs 1,38,590
|Rs 1,79,120
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,27,408
|Rs 1,38,400
|Rs 1,78,880
|Chennai
|Rs 1,26,867
|Rs 1,38,990
|Rs 1,79,640
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,27,142
|Rs 1,38,700
|Rs 1,79,260
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,27,243
|Rs 1,38,810
|Rs 1,79,400
In international markets, spot gold recorded a significant fall on Friday, closing at its lowest level in more than a year. Spot silver also witnessed a steep decline, reflecting the broader weakness in the bullion market.
Commenting on the market movement, Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings, said October had been a volatile month for both precious metals. He attributed the correction to several factors, including profit booking by investors, a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and fading expectations of early interest rate cuts.
These developments have weighed on investor sentiment, with expectations of tighter US monetary policy reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.
For Indian consumers, retail prices continue to differ across cities because of variations in local market conditions and other applicable charges. The latest city-wise rates cover 18K, 22K and 24K gold, along with 999 Fine silver, across major jewellery markets.
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