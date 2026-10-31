Anurag Kashyap Recalls 25-Year-Old Bond With Sanjay Gupta, Reveals They Had 'Unfinished Conversations'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed shock and grief over the demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, recalling their nearly 25-year-old association.

He said they had several“unfinished conversations” and closures that would now remain incomplete. Taking to Instagram, Anurag remembered his association with Sanjay from the early days of the latter's production company, White Feather Films, which he said was formed as a tribute to filmmaker John Woo, one of Sanjay's biggest inspirations.

Sharing an emotional note, Anurag wrote:“The news is as heartbreaking as it is shocking. Too young to go. We had a lot of unfinished conversations and closures that had to happen someday. Was there when he formed his company White Feathers as a tribute to John Woo, one of his greatest inspirations. But this is not the way Gups had to go.”

Recalling Sanjay's battle with illness, the filmmaker said he believed that his friend had the strength to overcome it once again.“He had beaten it once and felt like he was someone who could beat it again and again,” Anurag added. He also looked back at their association from nearly 25 years ago, remembering how Sanjay had helped him find DVDs of films he wanted to watch and guided him on where to source them.

“We hadn't been in touch for so long but there was a time almost 25 years ago. He showed me how to source the DVDs of films I like and from where,” he wrote.

Concluding his tribute, Anurag extended his condolences to Sanjay's family, particularly his wife Anu and children, and wished them strength during the difficult time.“My heart goes out to Anu and the kids and I wish them strength. Peace to you Gups,” he added.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as“Kaante,”“Shootout at Lokhandwala” and“Kaabil,” passed away at the age of 59 to reports, he collapsed in the kitchen at around 2.30 pm and sustained a head injury.