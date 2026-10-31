Adorned With Glorious History, Haryana Is Pride Of Nation: PM Modi's Foundation Day Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm Foundation Day greetings to the people of Haryana and hailed their contributions across various sectors, including agriculture, sports, defence and education.

Haryana Foundation Day, also known as Haryana Day, is celebrated annually on November 1. It was formed on November 1, 1966, under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, after carving out the Hindi-speaking southern regions of the former state of Punjab.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my family members of the state on Haryana Day! Our state, adorned with a glorious history, remarkable valour, and a rich culture, is the pride of the nation. The folk traditions and vibrant rural culture here have always enriched the nation's cultural heritage."

"The people of Haryana have proven their talent and determination, from agriculture, sports, and defence services to industry, education, and startups, through their hard work and dedication. The athletes here are enhancing the honour of the Tricolour, while the food providers are strengthening the country's food security," he said.

"I wish that this special occasion brings prosperity into the lives of all the people here," the Prime Minister added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for the heartfelt greetings and said, "From the very beginning, you have had a deep attachment to Haryana, the land of Karmaveers. As a result of this, under your visionary leadership and with the cooperation of the Central Government, our state has made unprecedented progress in areas such as education, sports, infrastructure, farmer welfare, women's empowerment, and startups."

"On behalf of the 2.80 crore families of the state, I assure you that we will continue to work with full commitment to fulfil the national resolve of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 under the shelter of your affection and patronage. Jai Haryana! Jai Hind!" CM Saini added.