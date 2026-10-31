Minister Participates In Manama Dialogue 2026
The conference addresses the repercussions of regional conflict and the lessons learned, security integration in the Middle East, maritime security at a critical juncture, the protection of navigation, the trajectories of defence doctrine, resilience, and deterrence, as well as the new economic agenda.
On the sidelines of the conference, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with a number of officials.Manama Dialogue 2026 regional conflict maritime security
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