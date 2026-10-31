UDC Concludes Cityscape Qatar 2026 With Strong Interest In Perlita Gardens, Crystal Residence Opportunities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), concluded its participation in Cityscape Qatar 2026 following three days of strong engagement with prospective homeowners, investors, brokers and industry stakeholders, with particular interest generated around the newly launched Perlita Gardens and the completed residential offering at Crystal Residence.

UDC's participation brought together two distinct residential propositions across its destinations: Perlita Gardens, a new community of 150 standalone villas across seven typologies within The Pearl Island, and Crystal Residence, offering completed one-to four-bedroom apartments within the growing destination appeal of Gewan Island.

The exhibition provided a platform for UDC to engage directly with the market, with discussions focused on villa configurations, lifestyle preferences, ownership options, investment considerations and the advantages of buying within established destinations. Interest also centred on the commercial opportunities available at Crystal Residence, including its flexible ownership pathways and the limited-time promotional offer announced during Cityscape. The response provided UDC with valuable insight into the priorities shaping current residential demand and the information prospective buyers require as they consider their next property investment.

Yasser Salah al-Jaidah, UDC president & chief executive officer, said:“Cityscape gave us the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with buyers, investors and brokers about what they value in a home and in a destination. The remarkable turnout of visitors and the strong interest from prospective buyers brought real energy to the exhibition. It was a powerful reminder of real estate's enduring resilience as an asset class, and of its unique ability to shape the way people live, connect and grow.”

He further added:“Perlita Gardens and Crystal Residence reflect two distinct ways of responding to those needs. Perlita Gardens adds to the vitality of The Pearl Island as an established residential community, while Crystal Residence offers completed homes on Gewan Island with flexible ownership options. Together, they demonstrate how we are developing our destinations with a long-term perspective; balancing new opportunities with the qualities that make each place distinctive.”

Perlita Gardens was officially introduced at Cityscape Qatar as a new residential chapter within The Pearl Island, with Expression of Interest registrations now open and the limited release of Phase One sales launched during the exhibition. Buyers can benefit from UDC's flexible in-house payment plan, paired with bank mortgage financing through Commercial Bank and Dukhan Bank. Development of the project is planned over 36 months from the commencement of construction. The seven villa collections have been thoughtfully designed around key family needs and lifestyle preferences, including privacy, entertaining, multigenerational living, and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Alongside Perlita Gardens, UDC presented Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, providing completed one- to four-bedroom apartments within an increasingly established lifestyle destination.

UDC Cityscape Qatar 2026 Perlita Gardens