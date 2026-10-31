Qatarenergy LNG Celebrates Recognition At Annual Energy Sector Qatarisation Review

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the patronage of His Excellency Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG has been honoured with the 2025 Qatarisation Award for“Best Qatarisation Progress”.

The major industry accolade was announced during the Energy Sector's Annual Qatarisation Review Meeting, held recently at the QatarEnergy Headquarters in Doha, drawing senior executives from across the nation's energy landscape. The annual Qatarisation Awards recognise companies that demonstrated sustained excellence during the preceding calendar year.

This exceptional achievement represents the highest Qatarisation accolade a company can receive in Qatar's energy and industry sector. The annual award recognises companies that have successfully embedded an effective, long-term Qatarisation strategy directly into their business operations. For QatarEnergy LNG, this latest honour builds upon an unbroken dedication to the advancement of Qatari nationals.

QatarEnergy LNG's track record of milestones includes receiving the certificate for Support and Liaison with the Education Sector in 2018, and Support for Training and Development in 2019 and 2020. The company was further recognised with the Best Qatarisation Progress Award in 2021, Supporting Qatarisation Award in 2022, and Support for Training and Development Certificate in 2023, ultimately culminating in the latest 2025 award for Best Qatarisation Progress.

Driven by its strategic five-year Qatarisation intake plan, QatarEnergy LNG advanced several cornerstone initiatives throughout 2025 to earn this recognition. The company focused heavily on engaging young nationals through targeted outreach programmes to strengthen recruitment and resourcing pipelines. At the developmental level, the company focused on mentoring, counselling, and systematically reviewing the progress of National Developees. By maintaining robust competency frameworks for every position, delivering specialised training tracks, and opening clear pathways for leadership and professional growth, QatarEnergy LNG continues to solidify its position as a leading employer of choice for local talent.

QatarEnergy Qatarisation Qatari nationals