Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Winter Arrive In Kolkata After Cyclone Arnab?

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab's remnants may bring light rain to Kolkata and parts of south Bengal in early November. While temperatures may dip slightly, the state could experience a proper winter chill only in December

West Bengal is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and scattered showers at the beginning of November. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the remnants of Cyclone Arnab could bring light rain and thunderstorms to isolated areas of south Bengal between November 1 and 5.

The increased moisture in the atmosphere following the cyclone is expected to influence weather conditions across the region. Kolkata and neighbouring districts may experience occasional showers, although widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum may remain close to 25°C. These temperatures are slightly above the seasonal average, suggesting that winter is still some distance away.

North Bengal may see isolated heavy rainfall during the initial days of November, particularly in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. These districts could experience light to moderate showers during the first week.

However, conditions are expected to improve from November 5 to 7, with predominantly dry weather forecast across most districts, including Malda and North and South Dinajpur.

A noticeable seasonal transition may begin in north Bengal during the second week of November. Night-time temperatures are likely to gradually decline, bringing a mild winter feel to the plains. Fog may also begin to appear in some areas.

The hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are already experiencing considerably cooler conditions, with residents beginning to feel the winter chill.

Despite the temporary dip in temperatures expected during the first week of November, a sustained winter spell is unlikely to arrive immediately.

Weather experts suggest that the movement of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal towards the end of November could influence the entry of colder winds from northeastern India.

As a result, West Bengal may begin experiencing proper winter conditions during the first or second week of December.

However, the winter season could be relatively short this year. According to the forecast, the state may experience around 15 to 20 days of pronounced cold, making the timing of the winter chill particularly important for residents hoping for a longer spell of cool weather.