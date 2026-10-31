Rayyan Held As Sadd Stay Top In Three-Way Title Race

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan missed the chance to move clear at the top of the Qatar Stars League after being held to a goalless draw by Al Arabi on Saturday, leaving them level on 18 points with leaders Al Sadd and third-placed Al Duhail after the eighth round.

Rayyan, who started the day level with Sadd, remained second on goal difference (+13), behind the leaders (+17). Duhail are third also with 18 points and a goal difference of +11 after beating Al Wakrah 3-1 on Saturday. Al Arabi sit fourth on 13 points, while Lusail climbed to seventh with nine points following a late 2-1 win over bottom side Al Sailiya.

At Al Thumama Stadium, Al Rayyan and Al Arabi shared the points despite several chances at both ends. Al Arabi started brightly and threatened through Pablo Sarabia, whose effort was saved by Rayyan goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nada in the 11th minute.

Rayyan responded through Ahmed Alaa, who beat his marker before unleashing a powerful shot that Al Arabi goalkeeper Jassim al-Hail kept out in the 22nd minute. Al Arabi continued to press, with Ahmed Fathi seeing his effort saved in the 31st minute.

Sarabia tested Abu Nada again in the 42nd minute before Roger Guedes wasted a golden opportunity a minute later, delaying his shot when through on goal.

Al Arabi maintained their attacking pressure after the break and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 69th minute when Fathi's powerful effort was turned behind for a corner.

Rayyan gradually found their footing and pushed forward in search of a winner, but Al Arabi's defence held firm as the match ended goalless.

At Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Duhail produced a strong finish to beat Al Wakrah and maintain their challenge at the top of the table.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek put Duhail ahead in the 14th minute before Amin Zahzouh equalised for Wakrah. Duhail regained the lead through Sultan al-Buraik in the 85th minute, and Omar Sekou made sure of the three points with a third goal two minutes later.

QSL Al Rayyan Al Arabi Al Duhail